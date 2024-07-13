mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Reveals Feeling ‘Loyal’ to Red Bull After They Gave Him “Another Opportunity”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future was in doldrums when McLaren sacked him at the end of the 2022 season. However, Red Bull gave his career a second lease of life when they signed him for AlphaTauri (now V-CARB) midway through the 2023 season. Now, the Honey Badger explains how this second chance has inspired feelings of loyalty within him for the Bulls.

Ricciardo left Red Bull in 2018. After a brief stint at Renault (now Alpine), the Aussie saw himself signing with McLaren for the 2021 season and beyond. What seemed like a match made in heaven turned out to be a disastrous nightmare for both parties.

Ricciardo saw a sharp decline in his performances and form. Despite winning McLaren’s first Grand Prix in over nine years at the 2021 Italian GP, Ricciardo was sacked by the Woking-based team at the end of 2022. Without a seat in sight, the Australian was forced to take a sabbatical. That was until, the Bulls came banging at his door, once again.

Speaking about his return, he explained, “There is definitely now a feeling of loyalty where it’s where I started my career. They gave me this opportunity and I see it again now. Like, it’s another opportunity they’re giving me in the second phase of my career. So, I’m even more appreciative of it than the first time,” as per GPBlog.com.

Ricciardo also expanded on his relationship with the Red Bull duo of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. The eight-time Grand Prix winner also went on to explain how Marko’s ‘tough love’ management style always brings out the best in him.

Ricciardo praises Helmut Marko’s harsh Red Bull management style

Ricciardo deemed the Red Bull advisor as a hard and straightforward man. He also explained that Marko’s style of management always led to an extra bit of pressure on himself to perform. But in hindsight, the Honey Badger appreciated the positive impact it has had on his performances on track.

He explained, “A little bit of pressure and this feeling of fear I think actually makes me go a step higher. It makes me put a little bit more pressure on myself, but in a positive way. For me it works, I like it.”

Ricciardo was also full of praise for Christian Horner. In contrast to Marko, Ricciardo explained that he always felt a sort of constant support from Horner. Even when he let him know about his decision to leave Red Bull in 2018, Horner was one who supported him and also helped him look at the bigger picture.

