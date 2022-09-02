Daniel Ricciardo reveals why George Russell was flaunting his $110 merchandise in Zandvoort

George Russell entered the Zandvoort circuit on Thursday ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix wearing Daniel Ricciardo merchandise.

Mercedes’ George Russell was spotted wearing Daniel Ricciardo merchandise at the Zandvoort circuit. On social media, Russell’s actions were seen as a gesture of support for Ricciardo amid the shuffle in the drivers market.

Recently, Ricciardo announced the early termination of his contract with McLaren amid a quite messy situation in the drivers’ market. The Australian will now be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season and is looking for a seat for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old had also said that he is open to the video of taking a sabbatical from the sport if he fails to find a competitive drive for the next season. But he remains dedicated to competing in F1.

Russell arriving at the paddock in the honey badger’s $110 worth of merchandise coincided with Ricciardo’s situation. F1 social media was in awe of the Briton’s gesture and lauded his actions.

An under appreciated duo: George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo pic.twitter.com/OiKZ7jk71r — rie | met seb!! (@High5Forever) September 1, 2022

But as it turns out there is a whole other story on why did the Mercedes driver do so.

Daniel Ricciardo sent the merch to Russell’s girlfriend

Ricciardo revealed that he had promised Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt a package of his merchandise. Russell might have borrowed one of the items that fit him and therefore was seen in the merch.

Speaking to the media, the Australian said that following the confirmation of his departure from the Woking-based team, he has received a lot of support from his fellow drivers. Especially those who have more experience in the sport.

Ricciardo revealed to the media the whole story of sending the merch to Russell’s girlfriend calling the Briton one of the good young ones.

“He[Russell] texted me one Friday night. It was a picture of his girlfriend on the couch, looking up the RIC3 shop. And he was like, ‘Mate, what’s going on?’

“And I was like, ‘Tell me what she likes. I’ll send her a few things.’ So we sent a few things. And I guess one of them actually fits George. So he decided to wear it today. So it’s good. George is a good lad. Yeah, I like the kid!”

