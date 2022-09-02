Daniel Ricciardo knew he’ll be forced out of his $15 Million job right after British Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo was informed about his departure from McLaren right after the British Grand Prix yet announced his allegiance.

Right after the Monaco GP, Zak Brown put pressure on Ricciardo that he wasn’t performing at the level required in the sport. This initiated a series of awkward questions from the media to Daniel Ricciardo.

In the end, the team bosses and Ricciardo tried to show unity by bringing in statements that the two sides won’t be parting as of now. However, the reality was different inside.

The next day after the British Grand Prix, in the first week of July, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl revealed that he had informed Ricciardo about the Woking-based team finalizing an agreement with his compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri.

Even after knowing that, Ricciardo didn’t hesitate to publicly show his loyalty to McLaren. On July 13, when rumours of Ricciardo getting forced out of McLaren mounted, the 8 Grand Prix winner announced that he is committed to McLaren till the end of his contract.

His contract, which pays him $15 Million a year, was supposed to run till 2023. However, with a $10 Million reported buyout, McLaren has ceased the agreement to operate.

Daniel Ricciardo to leave a way for his younger compatriot

After a huge fight between McLaren and Alpine over Piastri’s obligations in the Contract Regulatory Board’s (CRB) hearing, it has been finalized that the agreement between McLaren and Piastri, which dates to July 4 is the only contract that will be recognized.

“The only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022. Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.”#F1 https://t.co/AEplL3IL7r — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) September 2, 2022

Thus, allowing the 2021 F2 champion to transfer his services to McLaren. With this, the Woking-based team immediately announced his arrival in 2023.

Meaning Ricciardo’s rumoured successor will actually replace him. The 33-year-old F1 driver has already admitted that he has nothing personal against Piastri and would always support him.

“I honestly still don’t know what the future holds for Oscar, but yeah, I mean, from the terms of that, it’s just business,” said Ricciardo. “And obviously, Mark’s just doing his job for Oscar. So, I don’t take any of that personal.

“Assuming Oscar… I think he is kind of guaranteed a spot on the grid next year somewhere. So, I will support him, and I will support a fellow Aussie and yeah, I don’t take it personal.”

