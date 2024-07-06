mobile app bar

Christian Horner Expects a ‘Big Race’ From Sergio Perez to Save His Red Bull Seat – “Can’t Afford to Go out in Q1”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Christian Horner Expects a ‘Big Race’ From Sergio Perez to Save His Red Bull Seat - “Can’t Afford to Go out in Q1”

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sergio Perez’s performances continue to be a cause of concern for Red Bull after the Mexican only managed to qualify 19th for this weekend’s British Grand Prix. A costly mistake out of Copse left the #11 driver stranded in the gravel trap and out of Q1. Now, it is being reported that despite a two-year contract extension, the future of the Mexican racing driver with Red Bull is in jeopardy.

According to F1 journalist Erik van Haren, team boss Christian Horner has issued a warning to Perez. In the aftermath of qualifying, Horner said, “Nobody is more disappointed than Checo [Perez]. We can’t afford to go out in Q1. He needs a ‘big race’ tomorrow”.

Perez’s position within Red Bull is definitely under a microscope. It has been so ever since the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari have caught up to Red Bull.

Perez has only contributed 33% of the Constructors’ points this season. And considering the way he has been performing, Red Bull are at risk of losing the Constructors’ title this season.

Naturally, the two-year deal offered to Perez earlier this year comes with its own caveats. It has been reported that the new deal contains a performance clause. Perez has the next few race weekends to improve, or else he will lose his seat in 2025.

Red Bull could sack Perez despite his contract extension

Although Red Bull only recently extended Perez’s contract, they could sack him. With Liam Lawson set to test the RB20 next week at Silverstone, Perez is at risk of losing his seat.

As per reports, Lawson is getting a test run before Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) signs him for 2025. This news is concerning for Perez, as Helmut Marko recently hinted that with Lawson set to join VCARB, Red Bull will promote Daniel Ricciardo to the main team.

