Daniel Ricciardo Still Feels Connected to His 5-Year-Old Self – “Friends Always Keeps Me in Check”

Daniel Ricciardo recently made a guest appearance on ‘The Red Flags Podcast’ where he walked through a photo album that showed some of the iconic moments of his life right from his childhood days. The first photograph was of a five-year-old Daniel rocking some Ferrari gear and he instantly felt a connection between his current and five-year-old self.

When the hosts asked him how he maintains that closeness with his younger self, Ricciardo spoke about how he is still connected with people who were friends with him back then when he was just five. The Aussie said, “The core behind it would be family and friends.”

“Of course, you change, like you grow up and life changes but I’m still myself and my friends are the best indication that I am staying me. My friends that I’ve had since I was little will always keep me in check is probably the best way to say it.”, he added.

Apart from being a great driver, there is little doubt that Ricciardo is one of those charismatic personalities who attracts a lot of attention in the Formula 1 paddock. And seeing himself so happy in the photo, the Honey Badger felt that he was still like that kid who was just excited about being at a racetrack.

Despite all the struggles he has gone through in his F1 career, especially in the last few years, Ricciardo still always carries the same level of excitement and positivity when he arrives for a Grand Prix weekend. However, the positivity can only take him so far as his career is once again hanging on a delicate thread.

Can Ricciardo find a second wind in his F1 career?

The downward trajectory of Ricciardo’s career started when he left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018. Since then, nothing has worked out well enough for the Aussie to reclaim his race-winning and podium-finishing glory days at the Austrian outfit.

The McLaren stint was certainly a forgettable one except for his Italian GP win in 2021. And that has become a trend in Ricciardo’s career in the past few years – one headline result papering over the cracks of his fading form.

When Jacques Villeneuve pointed it out at the Canadian GP this year, it naturally enraged the eight-time Grand Prix winner. However, Ricciardo’s points finish that weekend along with two points finishes in Miami and Austria is all he got to show in the 12 races so far this season.

In his #AustrianGP written media session, Daniel Ricciardo said he doesn’t think the summer break is a “deadline” regarding his future. He plans on making Helmut Marko smile a few more times as he looks to stay on the grid with RB #F1 next year, with no other options considered. pic.twitter.com/YPLSkZBeTw — Pit Debrief (@PitDebrief) June 27, 2024

Ricciardo’s image of a consistent podium sitter and feisty late braker has slowly disappeared. While the 35-year-old still hopes to return to Red Bull in what would be a full-circle moment for his career; it seems unlikely that he would attain the kind of success he would enjoyed five years ago.