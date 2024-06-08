mobile app bar

Sky F1 Broadcast Turns Into Horrifying Roast as Danica Patrick, Jacques Villeneuve Share Concerning Views

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

F1 made its way to Canada for the ninth round of the 2024 Championship and Sky Sports F1 invited local hero and 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve to the paddock for the weekend. There, he shared some harsh criticism of Daniel Ricciardo, which left the other F1 presenters baffled. In addition to Villeneuve, former racer Danica Patrick too, shared some feedback on Esteban Ocon that the F1 community didn’t take too kindly.

Villeneuve first brought up Ricciardo’s idea of having a Maple Leaf (Canada’s national symbol) on his helmet. He didn’t appreciate this and resorted to pointing out his underperformance in an interview that also involved Karun Chandhok.

“Why’s he still in F1? Why?” he asked. “We are hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years. ‘We have to make the car better for him’. Sorry, it’s been five years of that. No, you are in F1. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else to take your place.”

Furthermore, Patrick asked Ocon to seek ‘professional mental health’ help, following his crash with teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco two weeks ago.

Long-time F1 commentator David Croft chimed in on the Ricciardo-roasting bandwagon, asking V-CARB boss Laurent Mekies if they would be willing to higher ‘lighter drivers’ for the 2026 chassis.

Fans blast the F1 pundits for the Canadian GP weekend for their insensitive comments

Fans were outraged by the comments made by the Sky Sports pundits. The casual comments on the drivers’ weight and mental health were not overlooked and the disgust was instantly portrayed on social media.

The fans have accused the comments by the Sky team of being nasty and disrespectful.

There are multiple ways of expressing opinions on drivers, and unfortunately, the pundits in Canada did not take a kinder route. This became the source for all the social media outrage that followed Friday’s practice sessions.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

