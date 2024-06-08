Sky F1 Broadcast Turns Into Horrifying Roast as Danica Patrick, Jacques Villeneuve Share Concerning Views

F1 made its way to Canada for the ninth round of the 2024 Championship and Sky Sports F1 invited local hero and 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve to the paddock for the weekend. There, he shared some harsh criticism of Daniel Ricciardo, which left the other F1 presenters baffled. In addition to Villeneuve, former racer Danica Patrick too, shared some feedback on Esteban Ocon that the F1 community didn’t take too kindly.

Villeneuve first brought up Ricciardo’s idea of having a Maple Leaf (Canada’s national symbol) on his helmet. He didn’t appreciate this and resorted to pointing out his underperformance in an interview that also involved Karun Chandhok.

Jacques Villeneuve being brutally honest pic.twitter.com/ai4Y5XDS7k — Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) June 7, 2024

“Why’s he still in F1? Why?” he asked. “We are hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years. ‘We have to make the car better for him’. Sorry, it’s been five years of that. No, you are in F1. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else to take your place.”

Furthermore, Patrick asked Ocon to seek ‘professional mental health’ help, following his crash with teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco two weeks ago.

cannot believe the broadcasting of motorsports sessions has come down to danica patrick saying ocon needs to see a psychologist, and crofty shamelessly asking a team principal if they’re looking to replace their driver with a lighter one, and villeneuve casually spreading lies. — ഹീര (@stelenacore) June 7, 2024

Long-time F1 commentator David Croft chimed in on the Ricciardo-roasting bandwagon, asking V-CARB boss Laurent Mekies if they would be willing to higher ‘lighter drivers’ for the 2026 chassis.

Fans blast the F1 pundits for the Canadian GP weekend for their insensitive comments

Fans were outraged by the comments made by the Sky Sports pundits. The casual comments on the drivers’ weight and mental health were not overlooked and the disgust was instantly portrayed on social media.

Sky has been nasty today. Glad Laurent shut that down immediately. https://t.co/QeYJV3K6sX — meredith (@mereeedithh) June 7, 2024

JV comes in here with a well articulated opinion and the other presenters have no idea what to say I kinda like this https://t.co/lXQRWc2MuI — GPLaps (@GPLapsJake) June 7, 2024

The fans have accused the comments by the Sky team of being nasty and disrespectful.

@ david croft please explain what you meant when you suggested to a team principal to pick a “lighter” driver for the 2026 car because of the new regulations there’s a way to be coy and then there’s this fucking method of getting driver line up news — ফারিনা // Farina (@namedafterflour) June 7, 2024

jacques villenueve (pissed at Daniel for breathing) : you should never do a special helmet if you’re not winning all the time

karun chandok (who hasn’t won a thing in F1): ABSOLUTELY SO TRUE JACQUES https://t.co/OiFhaYKHSp — ফারিনা // Farina (@namedafterflour) June 7, 2024

There are multiple ways of expressing opinions on drivers, and unfortunately, the pundits in Canada did not take a kinder route. This became the source for all the social media outrage that followed Friday’s practice sessions.