Lewis Hamilton resorts to his $280,000 cryochamber after every race to recover

Lewis Hamilton reveals that he always has cryotherapy after every race to recover from the race fatigue and loosen up before the next chapter.

An F1 Grand Prix weekend can’t be more hectic. Three free practice sessions, qualifying, and a race take a huge toll on drivers’ bodies. Every driver has its own set of post-race recovery methods.

Lewis Hamilton, who has been active in F1 for the past 15 years, has a formidable routine, which has kept him at the top of the game even now.

The seven-time world champion reveals that he takes complete off the next day after any race, usually on Monday. In that time, he does his sessions to prepare himself for the next big challenge.

“Recovery has been a real focus for me in the past couple of years. Now, I always make sure the day after a race is a complete day off – I make sure it’s a day to myself for self-care,” he said to GQ Magazine.

“I do cryotherapy, I might do some pool work, and I make sure I get physio or acupuncture that day, or just a steam room. Also, when I was younger, I honestly didn’t stretch before or after I got in the car.”

“I wasn’t equipped with the knowledge that it’s a good way to loosen yourself up so stretching is super important to me now.”

The $280,000 chamber by Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has often posted himself taking cryotherapy in his home in Monaco. Once, his physiotherapist Angela Cullen also joined him. The lavish chamber we searched online and a reliable source reveals that it could cost up to $280,000 to build one of that size.

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is another sportsman who recently used cryotherapy after the Turkish GP. pic.twitter.com/znVKMLFRLK — Cryozone Health (@CryozoneHealth) October 23, 2021

Of course, Hamilton worships his body like a temple, which is a little cost he pays to make himself remain successful in all those years. Apart from this, Hamilton also maintains a vegan lifestyle which apparently helps him maintain his high fitness.

