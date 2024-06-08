Daniel Ricciardo Thinks Jacques Villeneuve ‘Hit His Head Too Many Times’ to Talk ‘Shit’ About the Australian

After registering an impressive P5 finish in the Canadian GP qualifying, Daniel Ricciardo did not hold back in shutting down his critics. Especially after former world champion Jacques Villeneuve tore into the Australian, saying he could not understand why Ricciardo is still in F1.

Speaking during the Free Practice, the 1997 world champion had questioned why the teams are making excuses for a driver who ‘can’t cut it.’ He suggested that the Honey Badger should vacant his seat and go home.

Following Villeneuve’s comment on Sky Sports Live, Ricciardo told F1 Journalist Adam Cooper, “I still don’t know what he said, but I heard he’s been talking s**t, but he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something…” when asked if this is what gave him extra motivation for qualifying where he landed an outstanding starting position for the race.

Ricciardo seems to have delivered such a fine performance during qualifying this weekend, having admitted that he had been self-reflecting after the Monaco GP earlier this year.

Daniel Ricciardo had self-therapy after Monaco

Ricciardo admitted that he has been doing a lot of self-reflection away from the track to understand his approach during weekends. The Honey Badger admitted questioning himself if other things were affecting his performances, or maybe he was not feeling completely energized before reaching the track.

Daniel responds to Villeneuve: “I won’t give him the time of day. Top 5, I’ve been quick all weekend. Less than two tenths from pole. So, eat shit.”#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/KoAa97KaBh — meredith (@mereeedithh) June 8, 2024

Regardless of his good showing in Montreal, uncertainty still looms over Ricciardo’s 2025 seat, and he will be watched closely by the critics. The potential candidate to replace the Australian seems to be Liam Lawson but if the Honey Badger could deliver consistent results he might also retain his seat, similarly to his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.