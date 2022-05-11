“George Russell has superseded Lewis Hamilton as the team’s leader”- Former F1 World Champion can feel the changing of guard at Mercedes this season

George Russell’s ascendency since joining Mercedes has ‘changed the guard’ in how the team was always built around Lewis Hamilton.

Former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve feels that Russell has replaced Hamilton as the number one driver in the team. The Brit has surprised the F1 community this season, by outperforming his legendary teammate.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2o13, and has won seven Titles with the team. However, Villeneuve feels that his 2021 loss to Max Verstappen has derailed the momentum completely.

On top of that, in 2022, for the first time in many years, Hamilton is driving a car that isn’t a Championship contender. It has taken a toll on his confidence, since he was always behind the wheel of a vehicle that was used to winning races and Titles.

“It seems like a champion’s luck has run out on Lewis,” Villeneuve wrote on Formule1.nl. “He has no momentum and nothing is going for him.”

Also read: “Didn’t want to play second fiddle to Michael Schumacher” – Kimi Raikkonen rejected Ferrari offer for McLaren

Lewis Hamilton is trying not to go under, says Villeneuve

The Canadian went on to talk about how the team was always built around Hamilton in the past. The Silver Arrows’ most dominant duo was that of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. However, it was clear that Bottas was the support driver in Hamilton’s quest to winning World Titles.

This has now changed with Russell’s arrival in the team. The 23-year old has had a stellar start, and is leading his teammate in the standings after five races.

Silver Arrows side-by-side in Miami ⚔️ Fun battle between Lewis and George last Sunday 👊pic.twitter.com/bZ8jjuG5Ns — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 10, 2022

“Lewis is a racer and a champion,” the 51-year old said. “He knows what needs to be done. We’ll see if he still has the energy to do it.”

He proceeded to calling Hamilton bitter for his World Title loss to Verstappen last season. It was a heartbreaking loss and the former Williams driver feels that the 37-year old has still not recovered from it.

“He’s bitter and thinks the title was stolen from him. George Russell is currently riding a wave and Lewis Hamilton is trying not to go under.”

Russell is fourth in the Drivers’ Standings with 59 points to his name whereas Lewis Hamilton is in seventh with 36 points to his.

Also read: “A little father son activity between Zak Brown and Lando Norris”- F1 Twitter reacts as the McLaren star watches Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns crush the Mavericks