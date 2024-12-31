“Daniel Was Still There”: Alex Albon Reveals a Team Tradition He Inherited From Ricciardo at Red Bull

As 2024 drew to a close, Alex Albon sat down with Williams to review and discuss a selection of photos from his year, both on and off the track. During this activity, the Thai-British driver shared an interesting tradition he had picked up from Daniel Ricciardo—treating his personal support team to dinner once or twice a season.

Albon came across a selfie of himself with his team gathered for dinner in Monza during the Italian Grand Prix. He revealed that the restaurant they visited was one he discovered through Ricciardo, who lost his seat at RB earlier this year.

“He used to take his team here, and then when I became a Red Bull driver, I heard that he would take the team to this place, so I went there, it was great. And I’ve kinda kept that tradition with my team,” Albon said.

Albon also bumped into Ricciardo during his dinner. “When I went upstairs afterwards, Daniel was still there,” he said.

Albon was the Aussie driver’s second predecessor at Red Bull after Pierre Gasly failed to live up to the team’s expectations. While Albon also faltered within a season and a half, his relations with past and present members of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, including Ricciardo, have been rather great.

Even when the Thai-British driver left the stable to join Williams in 2022, the two parties ended their relationship on a good note. Since then, Albon has settled in well at the Grove-based team and has done extremely well for them, performance-wise. He scored 27 points, out of the team’s total haul of 28, helping them finish P7 in the Championship standings in 2023.

2024, however, was much more difficult for himself and Williams. Scoring points became a rarity, and Albon suffered multiple crashes with an under-par car restricting the British team to P9.

Who all are part of an F1 driver’s support team?

Every F1 driver’s personal team consists of members who are constantly at their beck and call. This includes the team’s pit crew members, race engineers, and other technicians who help with car performance. Besides that, drivers also have physiotherapists or performance coaches close to them.

Some teams also have a strength and conditioning coach for the pit-crew as well. As for drivers, their personal performance coaches handle all health and fitness aspects, including their diet, exercise routines, and recovery regimen.

The intensity of F1 racing, coupled with the pressure of G-forces on the neck and abdomen, requires intensive training. Performance and conditioning coaches help both drivers and the pit crew meet the high standards of fitness and agility necessary for peak performance during a Grand Prix.