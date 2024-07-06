Data Shows Red Bull Still Is More Capable Than Its Rivals to Win the Championship

The F1 grid is as close as it’s ever been in the current ground effect regulations. The high standard set by Red Bull Racing at the start of 2022 has now been met by the teams. In fact, now the general opinion around the paddock is that the McLaren MCL38 is the fastest car. However, recent data from Silverstone shows that the Milton Keynes outfit have still got the pace to retain the top spot.

Red Bull is still setting the standard for the rest of the grid which is highlighted via a graph posted on Reddit. The graph showcases the RB20 is still the fastest on the track according to Formula 1’s simulations from the Friday practice data at the British GP. The Red Bull machinery is faster than the rest on both race and qualifying fronts per the data at Silverstone.

Albeit the margin to second, which is McLaren, is marginal with a gap of 0.16 seconds on race pace. In qualifying, Ferrari is still the runner-up with the Italian team falling short by just 0.22 seconds. They’re closely followed by McLaren with the Woking outfit just 0.02 seconds slower than the SF24.

This continued superiority has been substantiated by their performance in the season so far. The Milton Keynes outfit has the lead in the championship on both fronts. However, Max Verstappen has had to go above and beyond to secure some wins. They’ve been regularly challenged by the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, and even Mercedes, who were nowhere at the start of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Italian outfit has fallen down the pecking order. However, McLaren is pushing Red Bull to the limit while Mercedes is close enough to pounce on any opportunity. This is the overall scenario which is often affected by other factors.

The various factors affecting Red Bull Racing’s performances on the track

Even though Formula 1 is a temple of speed, speed doesn’t always determine the winner. This has been made evident, especially in the last few race weekends. A lot of factors contribute to a race win including tire performance, track suitability, and strategy. The Red Bull men overcame their deficit with strategy in Spain and Canada.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve did not suit the RB20 well which is why the Mercedes W15 was the fastest over one lap and the MCL38 had superior pace. Red Bull needed perfect execution and Verstappen’s individual brilliance to extract the wins in Spain and Canada. Meanwhile, it was the unexpected collision between Norris and Verstappen that handed Mercedes the win in Austria.

Such scenarios always play a part during race weekends. So, even though Red Bull still has the pace advantage it’s marginal. This is why they need to bank on their superior race strategy now more than ever.

This closeness in the pecking order is promising one of the most competitive seasons in the sport’s history in a long time. It’s anybody’s guess who will come out on top on every race weekend even though Red Bull still maintains their advantage over the grid.