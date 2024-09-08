David Coulthard Calls Oscar Piastri “World Class” for His Move on Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri’s bold move to overtake Lando Norris on lap one of the Italian GP cost the latter two positions, leading to widespread speculation on the McLaren team dynamics. However, Piastri’s brilliance was never under question and former Red Bull driver David Coulthard hailed Piastri for the same.

On the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan asked Coulthard what he made of Piastri’s move. “It’s an overtake around the outside of that corner, which Mark [Webber] and I know is a one-way street,” Coulthard replied. “To do that at the beginning of the race shows commitment, it’s world-class really.”

Piastri’s move caught Norris off-guard as well. Unlike most races this season, Norris had a strong start and finally looked poised to lead a Grand Prix after the first lap, having started from pole position. However, his teammate was determined to pass him and made it work on the Curva Grande, a part of the circuit that is too big for two cars to run side-by-side.

The overtake from Piastri on Norris. I don’t think Norris was expecting that #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Zgibd6P6p4 — Mohsin (@MB07__) September 1, 2024

Coulthard pointed out that modern-day cars are heavier. It makes it difficult to avoid contact, especially on lap one when the fuel tanks are full. Webber meanwhile, stated that he was mostly impressed at Piastri’s special awareness, as modern-day F1 cars are huge compared to the ones he drove during his career.

While experts lauded Piastri, there were many, including Jordan who questioned McLaren’s decision to let that move happen.

Jordan on McLaren’s lack of team orders

Jordan, who has worked with some of the biggest F1 legends, explained that star drivers like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso would only sign a contract if it explicitly stated they would be the number one driver.

McLaren, however, did not do the same with Norris. Jordan suggested that Piastri was unofficially declared as Norris’ rear gunner. That, however, was never going to last.

He spoke about the Italian GP, where Piastri did a good job starting from P2. He defended the cars behind, helping McLaren hold on to the 1-2 with Norris in front. But things changed when he saw he had an opening.

“Oscar did a perfect job,” he said. “Moved to the left, blocked off any move from Ferrari or anyone else. But on the second thing, I think the team forgot about the following corners, where Oscar was just magic.”

Coulthard then recalled that only 44 points separated Norris and Piastri in the Championship standings. It was too close for comfort for McLaren, he said. The Briton added that McLaren would have to rely on team orders moving forward.