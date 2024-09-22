mobile app bar

David Coulthard Pours a Bottle of Water on Lando Norris’ Head After Singapore GP Triumph

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Avalon.red

It’s not that any race on the Formula 1 calendar is easy for a driver, but the Singapore Grand Prix has remained one of the most physically demanding races for a long time. It was evident by just how much the drivers were sweating after the race and how long the top three took before being ready for the post-race interviews with David Coulthard [DC].

As DC was wrapping up the interview with race winner Lando Norris, he asked about a couple of mistakes the 24-year-old made as he brushed the barriers and why was he pushing so hard despite having a comfortable lead of over 20 seconds. In response, Norris stated that he was perhaps feeling a bit dizzy due to the physical exertion while driving the car around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

By the end of the interview, Norris said that he was still feeling dizzy, something Coulthard had a solution for. “I think I might have a solution if you’re feeling dizzy,” said Coulthard as he went on to pour a bottle of chilled water on his head which got Norris soaking wet.

In a candid effort to get even with DC, Norris gave him a hug, hoping to perhaps ruin his suit but Coulthard gladly hugged him back, saying, “I’ll take a hug from a winner.” Despite the demanding nature of the track, the Singapore GP was perhaps the most convincing of the three wins Norris has had this season [and his career].

Norris finally breaks the first-lap curse

This was the sixth time Norris started from pole position on a Sunday. His record starting from pole has been nothing short of disappointing as he has never preserved his lead by the end of the first lap. However, he finally got through this hiccup and led the race from lights out to the chequered flag.

He built a massive gap of close to 27 seconds over his championship rival Max Verstappen by the time of the first pit stop and even came out four seconds ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, who still hadn’t pitted, on lap 31. The only thing that didn’t go in Norris’ favor is that right at the end of the race, Daniel Ricciardo stopped for fresh rubber and took away the point for the fastest lap from the Briton.

With this win, Norris is now 52 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, and with six races [three of them are sprint race weekends], there is still a chance for him to bring the championship as close to the wire as possible before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

