David Coulthard Refuses to Place Max Verstappen as Favorite for His Home Grand Prix

Since its return to the sport after a 35-year hiatus in 2021, Max Verstappen has made Zandvoort his playground. The Dutchman has won all three of his home races so far. However, the reigning champion is not the favorite for the 2024 Dutch GP. This is what former Red Bull man David Coulthard expressed when asked if it’ll be a cakewalk for Verstappen.

In a YouTube video by RacingNews365, he said, “I don’t [think it will be a walk in the park], because I think that such is the pace of development, that it will be whoever comes with the latest upgrade that really suits that track. I think that it’s an unbelievable racetrack.

“I think it’s a track that, you know, absolute commitment from the driver, a little bit like Monaco, can really bring you into play. There’s one thing, we know Max is always full attack, but his competitors are tough.”, Coulthard said.

Max Verstappen and the orange army celebrate his home victory Dutch GP – 2021#F1 pic.twitter.com/0Ib7yw7NqI — F1 History (@TodayF1History) February 1, 2024

The 2024 season has been extremely track-dependent. However, so far, McLaren has been one of the most consistent teams on the grid on a variety of circuits. The Woking outfit has already secured two wins in the season, one each for both drivers. The maiden victories have given the papaya army a sense of self-belief and they are Red Bull’s biggest competitors at the moment.

Verstappen’s old foe Lewis Hamilton is also back in form with two wins courtesy of a vastly improved W15. Meanwhile, Red Bull is struggling with the RB20 as they have lost all their dominance over the rest compared to 2023.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren are both challenging them regularly. It’s anybody’s guess who will be the fastest in Zandvoort but there is always the Verstappen factor.

Verstappen can maintain his 100% record at Zandvoort with individual brilliance

Red Bull has not been the fastest car for many races in the season so far. However, the three-time champion has been the difference maker and secured the race win on multiple occasions already. His superior racecraft always makes him a threat despite the state of his car or the team.

Add the home support to the mix and Verstappen is a serious contender for a win in Zandvoort. He was the fastest in qualifying at the Belgian GP, so there’s no cause to believe Red Bull will struggle on Verstappen’s home turf. He might be able to maintain his 100% record in the Dutch GP if the team back in Milton Keynes can bring the appropriate upgrades.

However, Red Bull’s upgrades in Hungary did not yield the desired results. So, the Austrian outfit are on the backfoot with the final 10 races of the season remaining. Verstappen will have to make the most of the current iteration of the RB20 to win in Zandvoort.