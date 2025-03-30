Lando Norris Compares Himself and Oscar Piastri to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on Teammate Rivalry

With McLaren looking like title favorites this season, it wouldn’t be uncommon for them to establish a clear pecking order between their drivers to avoid friction. However, the Woking-based team has taken the opposite approach by keeping both their drivers on an equal footing.

Generally, in the F1 paddock, seniority plays a key role in terms of who dictates the terms. Lando Norris, who has been with the team since 2019, is the clear veteran.

Yet, he isn’t miffed that his teammate Oscar Piastri has been given the same importance in the team as him. In fact, he has defended the team for not labeling a number one driver.

Speaking about his dynamic with the #81 driver, Norris lauded the three-time Grand Prix winner for his exceptional pace. The #4 driver believes that Piastri is an asset for the team and the quality of their driver line-up is only rivaled by Ferrari.

“Apart from Ferrari, I think there is no team in which the two drivers push each other so much, and this is a huge advantage,” explained Norris as quoted by Formula Passion. Norris went on to highlight how when he has faltered, Piastri has been there to pick up the scraps for the team.

“We have a big car and a great team, but even the two drivers push each other harder than elsewhere. This way the best always wins,” he added. From McLaren’s perspective, this is the ideal situation where the team is guaranteed the maximum points total coming out of a race weekend.

Their pace and consistency were key last season in the Woking-based team’s first Constructors’ title triumph since 1998. However, if the two battle it out for the Drivers’ Championship this season, their pushing each other to the limit could also prove to be a problem for McLaren.

Can McLaren expect a Hamilton-Alonso-esque rivalry in 2025?

McLaren isn’t a stranger to seeing their drivers have a very fierce intra-team rivalry. Back in the 1980s, McLaren had a tense rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and then in 2008, they had a similar rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso — all drivers who won multiple world championships.

But Norris is of the opinion that the team runs no risk of facing a cold environment like that again with himself and Piastri. “I think we’re ready. As much as people like to talk about those laps in Melbourne where we were told to keep the position, we were free to fight to the end,” he explained while reiterating that the Papaya Rules still exist.

McLaren tell Oscar Piastri to “hold position” behind Lando Norris… Piastri : “I’m faster but OK”#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/peCgVqCgwM — Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2025

While Norris doesn’t expect a rift to develop between himself and Piastri that may hamper the team’s goals, McLaren needs strong leadership to ensure that their relationship doesn’t go over the boiling point. In that regard, the duo of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have proved to be competent so far.