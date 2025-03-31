Is Max Verstappen’s Old $6.5 Million Private Jet Now Available to Charter for Public?

Max Verstappen had recently upgraded his private jet, with his older-spec Falcon 900EX being put on the market. The reported market value of the jet was estimated to be around $6.5 million.

As soon as the jet had gone on sale, fans even took to X (formerly Twitter) to joke about a crowdfunding campaign to buy off the Dutchman’s old plane. However, as it turns out, the airliner may already have been made available for public charter.

Exxaero, the company that operates the four-time world champion’s Falcon 900EX, has revealed that the plane is now open to take charters. They wrote on Instagram, “Exxaero is proud to welcome the Falcon 900LX to our charter fleet!”

Having said that, it is important to note that the aircraft described in the post is a Falcon 900LX, which isn’t the same model as the one owned by Verstappen previously. So, is it the same airliner in which the 27-year-old has flown in?

The pictures of the plane show the registration ‘PH-DTF’ which is registered in the name of the Red Bull driver. Nevertheless, until some official news comes out about the confirmed sale of Verstappen’s aircraft to Exxaero, it is safe to assume that this plane available for charter may be a similar variant from the Falcon 900 series.

While it is now known that members of the public can book a flight on the Dutchman’s old aircraft, the company did not reveal how much it would cost to book one. As it is with air fare, the distance of the flight will factor in heavily to determine the price.

In the world of aviation, private jets being open to charter is a common occurrence. In fact, many F1 drivers, who do not own a private jet of their own often charter these jets to fly around the world during Grand Prix weekends.

Verstappen, on the other hand, would not be required to do such a thing. The four-time world champion recently acquired a new aircraft, the Falcon 8X. This purchase is a considerable upgrade against his older plane. The 8X has a range of 12,000 km (7,456 mi) and is larger in size, meaning Verstappen can travel with an extended entourage of up to 16 people.