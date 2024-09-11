David Coulthard Roots for Fernando Alonso Championship Win as Aston Martin Completes Monumental Signing of Adrian Newey

Just months after Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll worked his magic and signed Adrian Newey for the 2025 season. With the most successful aerodynamicist joining Aston Martin, David Coulthard believes Alonso can win the championship next season.

Coulthard commented on F1’s official Instagram post that announced Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin. The Scot commented, “Fernando Alonso World Champion 2025”.

David Coulthard knows wheel im afraid pic.twitter.com/6DhV1R1TCF — CreepyWas (@CreepyWas) September 10, 2024

Alonso and Coulthard raced each other towards the end of the Scottish driver’s career and near the start of the Spaniard’s. The two didn’t see eye to eye following Alonso’s brake check at the 2003 Nurburgring GP.

Regardless, over time Coulthard has let go of the incident and speaks highly of the two-time world champion. Coulthard is closer to Alonso’s age than most drivers on the grid and highly admires the level at which the Spaniard is performing for his age.

The Scot drove for McLaren in the early 2000s followed by Red Bull in the mid 2000s. He worked with Newey at both McLaren and Red Bull, having made the switch around the same time as the mastermind.

Hence, Coulthard knows what Newey brings to the table. A driver of Alonso’s caliber is likely to have a good chance of winning the world title when he is driving a car designed by Newey.

Is Newey’s signing the final piece of the puzzle for Aston Martin?

Since taking over the Aston Martin F1 project, Lawrence Stroll has invested heavily in the team. A new factory with a state-of-the-art wind tunnel and simulator is soon expected to become fully functional.

On the personnel side of things, many highly rated individuals have been brought in like Dan Fallows, Enrico Cardile, and Andy Cowell, with Newey being the latest addition. During the announcement conference for the mastermind, Stroll regarded Newey as the biggest piece of the puzzle.

Stroll said, “There have been many pieces of the puzzle from when we started six years ago”. He added,

“Adrian is key, key, key, and the biggest part of the puzzle, certainly from a technical leadership point of view, knowing that he will be leading the team – and I think that will have a trickle-down effect throughout the whole organization.”

Newey’s turned the fortune of every team that he joined, and for the same reason, Stroll has offered him a staggering $40 million contract.