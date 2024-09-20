David Coulthard Wouldn’t Mind if Oscar Piastri Was Dating His Daughter

Having spent nearly two seasons on the F1 grid, Oscar Piastri has been highly impressive with his performances. Even the former racing drivers can’t help but praise the Australian for his skills and demeanor. David Coulthard became the most recent to comment on Piastri’s personality, claiming the 23-year-old would make an ideal partner for one’s daughter.

Appearing as a guest on the ‘Drive to Wynn’ Podcast on YouTube, Coulthard praised Piastri‘s racecraft. Having been a champion in F3 and F2, the #81 driver is showcasing all of his skills in F1 and is on course to be a future world champion.

️ “I know I come across as very calm but I’m not a robot. I do have peaks and troughs.” Autosport sat down for an in-depth chat with Hungarian GP winner Oscar Piastri – an interview you can read below ➡️ https://t.co/1B356UWwNt pic.twitter.com/pm5hzuIAnZ — Autosport (@autosport) July 24, 2024

What makes the McLaren driver even more endearing is his persona outside an F1 car. The Melbourne native is very quiet and humble outside the car, which reminded Coulthard of past legends like Jim Clark and Bruce McLaren. Inside the F1 car, they were fierce drivers who wanted nothing less than a race win.

Meanwhile, both drivers were famous for being very calm and composed when they weren’t racing. Per Coulthard, Piastri comes from a similar mold, making him the perfect candidate to be dating one’s daughter.

“I’ve read reports where they were blindingly fast racers, fiercely determined in the car. Out of the car, you’d be perfectly happy if they were dating your daughter.”, he said.

While the 53-year-old gave a huge compliment to Piastri, he doesn’t have a daughter in real life. Instead, the British former driver has a teenage son, Dayton, who wants to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The 15-year-old is currently active in the karting series, with his father often visiting his races. Each time the British former driver hopes his son does not have an accident. However, Dayton is far from afraid and is on the push to become a professional motorsports driver.