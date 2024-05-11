mobile app bar

David Croft Points One Factor That Could Lure Max Verstappen for Mercedes Job

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
David Croft Points One Factor That Could Lure Max Verstappen for Mercedes Job

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Veteran F1 commentator and pundit David Croft has given his thoughts about the rumors linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes. While the Briton does not believe that the #1 driver would jump ship from Milton-Keynes to Brackley, he does add a caveat to that statement. Croft explained that only knowledge of Mercedes’ incoming 2026 engine could possibly lure the 26-year-old away from Red Bull.

PlanetF1 quoted him as saying, “I really don’t see Max leaving, unless, and here’s the caveat, unless he knows, and how he knows, I don’t know how anyone knows, that the Mercedes engine in 2026 is going to be like in Mercedes engine in 2014.”

The rumors linking Verstappen to the Silver Arrows began against the backdrop of a reported internal power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko along with Verstappen’s father, Jos, at Red Bull. That being said, even Max himself has refuted any possibility of the move happening.

Recently, Max shut the door on the move completely when he refused a hypothetical $200 million offer from Toto Wolff. Hinting at Mercedes’ lack of performance in the ground-effect era of the sport, he said, “It’s always about performances at the end of the day,” as quoted by Total-Motorport.com.

While Max has refused to entertain any offers from Mercedes, the recent developments at Red Bull mean that his future with them still remains undecided.

Is Max Verstappen going to retire from Formula 1?

Ever since the Christian Horner saga came to light, there have been reports of inner turmoil within Red Bull. While, from the outside, the team has refuted these rumors, Adrian Newey’s departure has exposed the cracks within the team.

Newey’s exit signifies more than just the loss of F1’s greatest designer. Newey could be the first of the dominoes that fall at Red Bull. This uncertainty within the camp could be playing in the mind of Max Verstappen who has already made the conditions of his future with Red Bull clear.

Verstappen has expressly said that a peaceful environment is crucial for him to be able to continue with the team. That looks like a far-fetched dream as of now. Moreover, the Miami GP also showcased how Red Bull have seemingly lost ground in terms of their pace advantage over their rivals.

As things stand, Verstappen is missing both the criteria he requires to remain in F1: performance and peace. With it looking unlikely that the Dutchman would settle for anything less than a championship-winning car in the future, it could lead to one of F1’s greatest drivers calling it quits on his F1 career prematurely.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these