“Decisions will be made to move forward”: FIA seek to avoid a repeat of the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen controversy in 2022

FIA has promised to strengthen the rules in F1 to avoid a repeat of a Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen controversy in 2022.

Race Control’s decisions and verdicts handed out throughout 2021 have been massively scrutinized. In particular, the last few laps of the season finale in Abu Dhabi saw race director Michael Masi make some controversial calls that marred World Champion Max Verstappen’s moment of glory.

Hamilton lost out on his 8th World Title in heartbreaking fashion following Masi’s decision making. Mercedes immediately lodged a protest which was rejected but announced their intention to appeal soon after.

Michael Masi’s championship-defining decisions near the end of the Abu Dhabi GP “ignored any level of common sense”, says former racer Stefan Johansson.https://t.co/QHFgbIaMvC #F1 pic.twitter.com/W5GGT7kSke — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) January 3, 2022

Ultimately, they decided on withdrawing their appeal, but team principal Toto Wolff insisted that he’ll hold the FIA accountable for the events in Abu Dhabi. The Mercedes team, along with F1, launched a commission that aims to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

Several team bosses and drivers have called for significant rule changes before the 2022 season. Following up on that, newly elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem assured everyone that they’re working on it.

Rules are written by humans, not gods, says the newly elected FIA president

In a recent interview, Sulayem spoke about the importance of rules evolving with time. He went on to say that the entire organization is working towards making ‘necessary improvements.’

“I have studied all the facts.” said the FIA boss. “We have a dynamic sport and the rules also have to be dynamic. Rules should always be improved.”

I am truly honoured to be elected President of the @FiA. Thank you all so much. I am humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me and the team and we pledge to govern in the interests of all members. pic.twitter.com/9E7TiG0PyG — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) December 17, 2021

“The development of motorsport is going very fast and you have to adapt to that. But being proactive rather than reactive.”

“Decisions will be made to move forward, without pressure from anyone. But that does not mean that we are not going to analyze the rules and make the necessary improvements.”

“The rules are written by humans, not by gods, so they have to be evolved by men as well.” the 60-year old concluded.

