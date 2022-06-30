“Very rehearsed and media trained response by Max Verstappen” – F1 Twitter fights over Max Verstappen’s comments on Lewis Hamilton racism row

F1 Twitter argues over Max Verstappen’s perspective on Juri Vips and Nelson Piquet’s racist comments about Lewis Hamilton.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen commented on his father-in-law Nelson Piquet’s racist comment on Lewis Hamilton.

Three times world champion Nelson Piquet came under the limelight after passing racial remarks on Hamilton. This occurred when Piquet was giving an interview to CNN Brazil about the Silverstone Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand demanded action and change against the racist slurs. The Silverstone authorities banned the three-time world champion from entering the paddock.

Max Verstappen’s stance on the racist comments on Lewis Hamilton

His son-in-law, Max Verstappen came in defence stating that Piquet is a nice guy and is not a racist. He added: “Everyone is against racism, I think it’s very straight.”

Talking about Piquet, he added: “I know Nelson personally and people of course label him as a racist now. I don’t think he is, but I fully agree that you cannot use these words.”

The Dutch international understands that it is a lesson for Piquet something that gains traction and is very offensive in 2022.

F1 Twitter brawls against one another on Max Verstappen’s answer

The F1 fans on Twitter and social media had mixed reactions when Verstappen was questioned about this particular incident. He found himself in a difficult situation when he had to share his view on Juri Vips and Piquet’s comment on racism.

Verstappen explained he does condemn alongside people all over the world. He added: “It all really starts with education nowadays. Younger age when in-home or school. F1 is working on that in the future and all the drivers are behind that.”

Half of the Twitter F1 stan believes that Verstappen was beating around the bush and not giving the answer required. However, another half of the Twitter stan believes that he did answer the question very well.

he didn’t. he just completely danced around it and made it a general thing when the question was abt Nelson Piquet & Juri Vips. — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) June 30, 2022

I thought his answer was fine? He said it was “not correct” and that education is important, especially from a young age. — Ren 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@rsf1090) June 30, 2022

Very rehearsed/media trained response 👎🏻 — Julie Brown (@espanajules) June 30, 2022

stop, i dislike max very much but he answered the question. you’re nitpicking his answer which was fine — Kev (@2KEVlN) June 30, 2022

