F1

“Very rehearsed and media trained response by Max Verstappen” – F1 Twitter fights over Max Verstappen’s comments on Lewis Hamilton racism row

"Very rehearsed and media trained response by Max Verstappen" - F1 Twitter fights over Max Verstappen's comments on Lewis Hamilton racism row
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Anthony Edwards, you make $44 million but you're playing the wrong sport!" : Tom Brady recruits Timberwolves star to Tampa Bay following Gronk's retirement
Next Article
"Easy Money, needs to be on the Grizzlies!" Ja Morant recruits Kevin Durant to Memphis amidst trade request from Nets
F1 Latest News
"Very rehearsed and media trained response by Max Verstappen" - F1 Twitter fights over Max Verstappen's comments on Lewis Hamilton racism row
“Very rehearsed and media trained response by Max Verstappen” – F1 Twitter fights over Max Verstappen’s comments on Lewis Hamilton racism row

F1 Twitter argues over Max Verstappen’s perspective on Juri Vips and Nelson Piquet’s racist comments…