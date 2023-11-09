Despite $1.3 Billion Revenue Projection, Las Vegas Grand Prix Faces Roadblock Because of a Strike Over Better Pay

As per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, to be held in less than two weeks’ time, is estimated to have an economic impact to the tune of $1.3 Billion. However, the event itself is now in the doldrums due to a possible strike arising out of demands for better pay.

GPBlog.com has reported that around 35,000 members of the Culinary and Bartenders Union have decided to go on strike. The Union’s President, Ted Pappageorge, claimed, “Their current proposal on the table is historic, but it’s not enough and workers deserve to have record contracts – especially after these giant corporations are enjoying their record profits.”

The demands of the workers don’t end at a better payout. They have reportedly demanded a more robust promise of job security along with overhauled safety guidelines that ensure the workers are not prejudiced in any way whatsoever.

Naturally, while F1 was expecting this to be the grandest spectacle in their history, this curveball has disrupted their plans whilst posing crippling ramifications if the race is indeed canceled. To make matters worse, the Union workers aren’t the only people threatening the very existence of the highly-anticipated race on the iconic Vegas strip.

F1 catches the ire of locals amid tussle with Union for Las Vegas Grand Prix

While the Union workers are threatening to boycott the race for their own upliftment, the locals have their own reasons to push for the race to be canceled. The administrative toll of setting up a Grand Prix of such a scale has disrupted pedestrian life.

The report continued, “The race has been questioned by residents of the city. They complain about disruption from traffic works. Trees near the Belaggio have also been removed, and traffic jams are common.”

Liberty Media and the sport’s allegedly exploitative means have also been questioned by the locals and fans alike. One of the accusations that have been leveled at F1 is that they have installed “visual barriers at pedestrian walkways to take away residents’ view of the Las Vegas Street Circuit.” Thus ensuring no one without a ticket, which normally even costs a bomb, can watch the race.

While the bulk of the resentment can be seen from workers and fans, F1 would want to smooth everything out before the race weekend commences.