With Hefty Ticket Prices, Is Las Vegas GP Desperately Hiring Fans to Fill In Grandstands?

With the last two American races being so successful, the Las Vegas GP is expected to be another grand affair. However, given the exorbitant price of tickets, it appears that F1 is going to recruit fans to fill in the stands.

To increase the race’s popularity, the organizers have invested a lot of money. Reportedly, F1 has contributed over $500 million to this event. This entails overseeing the selling of tickets, extravagant hospitality, sponsorships, mementos, and parking lots among other duties. However, with ticket prices starting at $1,600, it appears that selling all the tickets is turning into a nightmare. Nevertheless, F1 has a solution to fill the gap.

Tickets are selling so badly you can get paid to attend races now 😭 pic.twitter.com/XnWpYFTJ6b

— Marina (@xxoMarina) October 31, 2023

According to a recent announcement made by backstage.com, F1 has alluded to a casting call. It’s noteworthy that at first, this was interpreted as the F1’s plea to fill in the empty seats at the Las Vegas GP. However, it was revealed to be an open request for an F1 quiz. According to backstage.com, F1 has informed the audience that they are presenting an engaging event named ‘Race Cab.’

This exciting event hopes to draw in more attendees throughout the weekend with the possibility to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $3000. It’s a special chance for the ardent F1 fans to show their expertise in the competition. Nevertheless, there are requirements that F1 fans must fulfill to take part.

Twitter F1 fans react to Formula 1’s recent announcement about Las Vegas GP

F1 authorities have been discovering ways to make the event in Las Vegas truly spectacular for a considerable amount of time. However it appears they have found a solution. The fans simply have to take part in a game. F1 fans need to follow certain guidelines. Firstly, they have to to be present in Las Vegas. Additionally, they must at least 18 years old, and eligible to work in the United States of America.

Unfortunately, there is a downside for the supporters as well, in spite of all of this fantastic news. Due to the excitement around the F1 event, all accommodations have been sold out. Hence, F1 fans have to arrange their own accommodation. As usual after hearing the news, F1 fans were quick to offer their thoughts on this latest statement. One user going by the handle @paddock2go commented, ” Casting people as F1 fans in Vegas I’m crying.”

While another fan, @jack_walker19, expressed his amazement at the FOM initiative in a tweet and wrote,” My good Lord. They’re casting people as fans for the Vegas GP. Unbelievable.”

For the F1 community, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will undoubtedly be a huge event. However, it will be interesting to see what adventures F1 has in store for the fans.