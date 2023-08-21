Despite Andretti and Hitech GP Spending Millions to Set Up Shop, F1 Expert Reveals They’re Unlikely to Get an Entry in the F1 Club

Formula 1 has received immense interest recently from two parties in the form of Andretti Autosport and Hitech GP, as the two teams are trying their best to enter the premium class of motorsports. The teams have apparently gone to the lengths of setting up factories for their F1 operations. However, as per Scott Mitchell Malm of the Race F1 podcast, even after investing millions of dollars to set up their headquarters, they might still be denied entry into F1.

Andretti and HiTech are facing their main hurdles because the existing F1 teams do not want new entrants on the grid. Having an extra team on the grid means that the revenue share that is currently divided amongst the ten teams will have to be divided amongst 11, thus reducing the share received by each team.

Therefore, Andretti and HiTech have had an extremely tough path. It was reported that the FIA would be making an announcement regarding the new teams by the middle of July, but that didn’t happen. As per the latest news, the teams would have to wait till September to hear from the FIA, and even then, it might not be good news.

Andretti should expect a joint statement from the FIA and F1 soon

The recent episode of The Race F1 podcast saw Scott Mitchell Malm replying to a fan’s question about when an announcement regarding Andretti and HiTech can be expected from the FIA. Malm suggested that even if it were expected that the FIA would approve their entry, things still wouldn’t have been okay for the aspirants.

Malm said, “The suggestion was, yes, the FIA would approve Andretti and HiTech, but then F1 would reject them on commercial grounds.” However, this did not happen because there would have been a huge confusion regarding the fact that a sport’s governing body and the commercial rights holder cannot align their interests.

As of now, Malm believes that F1 will, in no way, allow any new team to enter the grid. However, since the FIA has already started its review process, it cannot just say no to any team which fulfills all the criteria needed to enter F1.

Therefore, Malm says he expects a joint announcement from F1 and the FIA regarding the issue very soon. He said, “The announcement would need to say, yes, these two teams, the FIA believes after its thorough review, satisfies X, Y, and Z and merit a place in the F1 grid. However, it is understood, accepted, and acknowledged that the F1 organization isn’t in a position or willing to engage in commercial discussions; no new teams will join the grid.”

Alliances and Friendships might lead the way

Despite all the opposition that they are receiving currently, there can be a change in the landscape if Andretti and Hitech GP manage to form alliances with the existing teams. It is understood that Andretti has already formed good relationships with Renault and would be using their engines under the badge of Cadillac if they manage to get into F1.

As for Hitech GP, they already have a good bond with Mercedes and could make it stronger by becoming a potential customer for their engines. However, despite all of this, the teams would have to wait for the announcement by the FIA and F1, which would dictate if F1 remains an exclusive club or not.