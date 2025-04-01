Despite Back to Back Podiums, George Russell ‘Doesn’t Think’ Mercedes Is Extracting the Most Out of Current Regulations

It’s been Mercedes’ best start to a season since 2021. While they are still far from dominance, back-to-back podium finishes courtesy of George Russell suggest better things to come. However, the Briton remains uncertain whether Mercedes is maximizing its full potential under the sport’s current regulations.

Russell secured two P3 finishes—both in very different conditions. In Australia, he braved a treacherously wet circuit, maintaining his composure throughout. And in China, he managed his tires perfectly on a day when others around him struggled with degradation.

It’s still early days, but these results have kept Mercedes in P2 in the championship standings, 21 points behind McLaren.

However, Russell doesn’t think they can fight for the crown just yet. He believes the current W16 isn’t the best the Brackley-based team can produce.

“I don’t think Mercedes are getting the most out of the regulations. You only do that if you win every race,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Japanese GP. “I do think we understand the current regulations better than ever before,” he added, suggesting that the team has a idea where they can improve.

️ “The W16 has proved a stable and consistent platform so far. We will be aiming to build on our solid start to the season in the upcoming triple-header.” Toto previews this weekend’s #JapaneseGP — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 1, 2025

Mercedes had the fastest car on the grid in 2021 (along with Red Bull), but they entered a technical slump the following year—one they are only now beginning to recover from. Unfortunately, the Silver Arrows may not have enough time to master these regulations, as this is their final season.

From 2026 onwards, the sport will enter a new era. This overhaul will not only reshape aerodynamics but also introduce a “true-hybrid” power unit, featuring a 50-50 split between combustion propulsion and electrical output.

Yet, Russell believes that if the current regulations had lasted one more season, Mercedes could have challenged McLaren, whom he sees as the benchmark of the field at the moment.

Russell acknowledges McLaren’s superiority

Like Mercedes, McLaren started 2022 horribly. In fact, they had one of the slowest cars on the grid, and barely managed to get into the points.

That said, McLaren managed to develop their car into a championship-winning machine. Under the leadership of Andrea Stella, who became team principal in 2023, the Woking-based squad secured their first Constructors’ Championship since 1998 last year.

Russell, therefore, feels that McLaren found their “silver bullet.” He wistfully admitted that he wished for another year with Mercedes under the current regulations.

“McLaren have clearly found something that the other teams have yet to discover. One more year with these regulations, and everyone would have found that speed,” he insisted.

Despite McLaren being the benchmark this season, Russell remains hopeful about Mercedes “getting it right” in 2026. Not only does a regulation change put all teams on equal footing, but it also plays into a known strength of the Silver Arrows.

With a new set of engine regulations on the horizon, Mercedes are touted as favorites to ace them—much like they did in 2014 with the V6 turbo-hybrid era, which saw them dominate with eight consecutive titles from 2014 to 2021.