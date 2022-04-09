“I don’t really understand why they took it away” – Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA’s decision to remove one of four DRS zones

Max Verstappen thinks that the removal of one of the four DRS zones from the Albert Park Circuit will make his race harder.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that he does not understand why the FIA decided to remove one of the DRS zones. He believes that it will make his race harder in the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen will start the race from second on the grid right behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

For the first time since 2019, F1 has returned to Australia with several changes made to the track. The track now has four DRS zones. However, the FIA has decided to remove one of the circuit’s four DRS zones – between Turns 10 and 11 – on safety grounds.

Due to this, Verstappen will now have one fewer DRS zone available to him as he looks to find a way past the Monegasque on race day.

The Dutchman believes that the zone in question is less dangerous than others on the calendar. He admitted that he was confused by the decision.

“With taking away one DRS zone, it’s going to be harder,” Verstappen said. “I don’t really understand why they took it away, because it was much safer than what we do in Jeddah, for example.”

“It’s a bit of a mystery to me why that happened. But yeah, we’ll give it our best.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen thinks Ferrari are strong but remains confident that Red Bull will take the fight to the top

Max Verstappen says one team complained about it

Furthermore, the Red Bull driver believes that one rival team complained about it and that led the FIA to make the decision. He did not name the team.

“There was only one team who complained about it and it got removed this morning, so I don’t really understand because, for me, it was way easier than doing it in, for example, Jeddah because there were way more corners,” Verstappen continued.

Starting P3 and ready to make an impact 💪 @SChecoPerez 👊 pic.twitter.com/AU2tcesB4Y — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 9, 2022

“For me, there was never an issue with driving there with the DRS open. So yeah, you have to ask the FIA why they took it away.

“It’s a shame because it would have helped the racing.”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari