“People Grabbed My Butt Cheeks”: Lewis Hamilton Looks Back Fondly on Iconic British GP Celebration

Lewis Hamilton is known for his calm and collected demeanor. However, the seven-time world champion doesn’t shy away from an exuberant celebration when needed and with the 2024 British GP on the horizon, Hamilton recalls one of his fondest memories at the Silverstone circuit.

“I think it was just here,” said the Mercedes driver as presenter Martin Brundle asked him about the crowd surfing celebration while standing on the Hamilton straight.

“A couple of people grabbed my butt cheeks. That was kind of crazy. I just remember there’s a picture of Kimi or Sebastian in the press conference afterward waiting for me while we’re crowd surfing.”

Hamilton has done crowd surfing celebrations multiple times at the British GP, including in 2016, 2017, and 2019. But he was referring to 2017 when talking to Brundle, as that year Raikkonen finished on the podium alongside himself and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton has been a part of some iconic celebrations in the past; signing the camera at the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP, and doing Usain Bolt’s signature posse with the track legend in 2017. The list goes on and on.

Lewis Hamilton’s Special Connection with the British GP



Unsurprisingly, Hamilton receives the most amount of support in his home race in Silverstone. Because he won the British GP eight times, the main straight was also named in his honor (Hamilton Straight).

Because of the love the crowd shows him, Hamilton is also vocal in thanking them. After his win in 2017, Hamilton thanked his fans on the radio. He suggested Silverstone has the best fans as he sent flying kisses toward the stands. It was an emotional race for Hamilton as well since he lost the championship to Rosberg in 2016 and wanted to mark his 2017 championship authority on home soil.

He first won a race at Silverstone during the 2008 season and the latest one during the 2021 season. One can always spot the Briton taking out time and going to see the fans in the stands, waving at them and thanking them for their support.