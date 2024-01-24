Despite Broken Family, Unseen Video With His Sister Show What a Typical Brother Max Verstappen Truly Is

Despite a tough childhood that saw a rift form between him and his sister, Max Verstappen always stayed close to his family, no matter what. Back when the 26-year-old and his sister, Victoria Jane Verstappen, were still in the budding years of their profession, the elder brother took full advantage of his ‘superiority’ over his little sister and disrupted one of her videos, as seen in an unearthed clip posted on X by Nini.

The X user posted a video captioned, “Thinking of Max [Verstappen] and his oldest sibling shenanigans today.” The video shows Victoria Verstappen trying to record a video alongside one of her friends when a young Max Verstappen enters the room.

As he gets comfortable on the far side of the bed, Max claims he is there to “support” his sister’s venture, sending her into an immediate shock. A baffled Victoria [Verstappen] and her friend turn towards the future F1 driver to confirm what he just said. This is when he reveals, in a true elder sibling manner, that he was just there for the chilly bed, garnering a sigh from the sister.

The three-time F1 world champion was 11 years old when his parents got a divorce. While he stayed with his father, his younger sister lived with their mother.

The Verstappen household went through a dysfunctional phase, but the eldest son of the house never left anyone behind. He stayed in close contact with his entire family and continues to credit them for his success.

Max Verstappen once also fulfilled a special promise to his sister

Ever since he stepped into a race car, Max Verstappen only had winning on his mind. Scaring even his father through his prowess, the Dutchman had a kind of winning mentality not many carry with them.

Given the same, his family knew it was only a matter of time before he started scoring points in F1. His younger sister took full advantage of the belief and asked Verstappen to buy her a bag after he secured his first points in the sport.

In a video clip from 2015 on X, Verstappen can be seen talking about the same promise and how it was the first thought that came to his mind as he crossed the Chequered Flag in Malaysia in P7 in 2015. “In the beginning of the season, I promised her (younger sister) a handbag when I scored my first points. So, that happened in Malaysia, and that’s the first thing I was thinking about when I crossed the line. I was like, ‘Okay, now I have to buy my sister a handbag.'”