Max Verstappen Hides Behind Donald Trump’s Popularity to Avoid Getting Mobbed in Miami

Donald Trump was among the host of celebrities at the circuit for the Miami GP. The 45th President of the US gave in to the F1 lure and took a trip to the Miami International Autodrome. His presence trumped everyone else’s and made him the focal point of the weekend. However, instead of envying this shift of focus, Max Verstappen rejoiced in it. The Dutchman admitted how he could take a breather from the constant attention otherwise.

Verstappen made this confession during a quick walking interview around the paddock as seen on X by user @SCUDERIAFEMBOY. The interviewer asked the Red Bull man, “There’s Donald Trump on the starting grid, so tell us about the atmosphere?” A chuckling Verstappen said, “It’s good that everyone looks at him, you know. Then they don’t bother me.”

Verstappen spends a large part of the year in front of a camera with a mic answering questions. When he’s away from the world of F1, the fans give him and all other F1 drivers this sense of chaos.

This scenario was especially bad after Adrian Newey announced his departure from the team. So, during the Miami GP weekend, the Red Bull man was swarmed by reporters trying to get his thoughts on the news.

Stepping away from all the attention even for a moment must come as a relief. So, even though the reigning champion said it in passing, perhaps jokingly, he might’ve meant it. The other drivers are also put in this position as there have been some negative cases as well.

Mob-like behavior toward Max Verstappen and his peers has become a safety concern

Being put on a pedestal for your achievements by a large group of people sounds like a dream come true. However, this exact scenario sometimes becomes a nightmare for the F1 drivers. This is exactly why Lewis Hamilton has a security detail to keep him safe while moving during his track visits.

The seven-time champion’s move might be criticized but it’s a step in the right direction. Because if Charles Leclerc would’ve had a security detail his watch may not have been stolen. A $320,000 Richard Mille 67-02 timepiece as he addressed a large group of fans in Italy in 2022. Or he wouldn’t be swarmed by fans in his hotel lobby after a grueling day.

The same incident happened with Lando Norris as well. He also had his $180,000 Richard Mille stolen. The young Brit was mugged while making his way to his car after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. These incidents are becoming increasingly common, so now the drivers relish a bit of peace and quiet.