Despite Christian Horner’s Advise to Sit Out, ‘Eager’ Daniel Ricciardo Wants Japan to Be Liam Lawson’s Last Race

Daniel Ricciardo’s high-speed crash during the Dutch Grand Prix practice session at turn three resulted in a wrist fracture that required surgical intervention. Naturally, this incident was disheartening; however, what came as a surprise for many was the emergence of a prodigious talent, Liam Lawson. Lawson’s consistency in delivering crucial points for the team added a new dimension to the challenge facing the ex-McLaren driver. Despite receiving counsel from Christian Horner advising him to sit out, Ricciardo has now remained determined to make the Japanese Grand Prix the last race for the rising star.

The accident undoubtedly had a significant impact on Ricciardo, and now there’s a possibility that the New Zealander, who has been impressing everyone for the past three weeks, might have another opportunity in Qatar. A situation that the eager Australian wouldn’t prefer, as he is keen on making his comeback to vie for the ultimate goal of securing a seat alongside Max Verstappen.

With just about a week left before the action in Qatar, Ricciardo could be on the verge of his return. Nevertheless, there seems to be a difference in perspective, with the Red Bull team boss harboring contrasting opinions on the matter.

Christian Horner’s potential party spoiler for Daniel Ricciardo?

The extent of Ricciardo’s injury became apparent when news broke that he would return to Formula 1 ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix in October. However, Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner has now hinted that the AlphaTauri driver may require more time in the recovery process. In explaining his stance, the Brit suggested that Ricciardo’s comeback is leaning more toward being unlikely than likely.

While talking to SkysportsF1 Horner said, ” I would say probably less likely than likely at the moment. ” He added while explaining the cause behind this thought, ” His recuperation is going well but he’s fixed in the seat for next year, does he need to rush a hasty return for Qatar where maybe another couple of weeks for Austin, which is a hell of a bumpy circuit anyway, it might be better to use that time in preparation for Austin.”

Though Horner hinted that he is aware of the eagerness Ricciardo has, the Brtion team boss still believes that the Honey Badger should take his time to heal completely, “I know he’s got his sights fixed on Qatar, he’ll drive the simulator next week and then we’ll make some decisions based on that.”

Amidst this perplexing situation, one thing remains clear: regardless of whether Lawson competes in Qatar, the Kiwi driver won’t have a chance to race in AlphaTauri until the end of 2024. This is because both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have secured contracts until the conclusion of 2024.

Is this the end of the road for Liam Lawson in F1?

Amidst Ricciardo’s absence from the AlphaTauri seat, Red Bull seized an opportunity by auditioning the F2 driver. The New Zealand-based driver displayed remarkable talent, outshining Yuki Tsunoda over the past three races. At the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Lawson secured a points finish, marking his first points in Formula 1. This stellar may be prompting the Austrian side to consider a future Red Bull seat for him, potentially in 2025.

This notion gained traction when the Milton Keynes team boss addressed a question on Sky Sports F1 regarding the possibility of Red Bull placing Lawson at Williams next season, replacing the under-pressure Logan Sargeant. However, the British team boss downplayed the likelihood of this scenario becoming a reality. The 49-year-old said, “ It will be unlikely that they will take a driver for one year.”

With Horner’s statement, the uncertainty surrounding Lawson’s future appears to dissipate. In the 2024 season, it’s likely that a game of musical chairs will ensue between Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo to create space for Liam Lawson unless the young prodigy explores opportunities with rival teams.