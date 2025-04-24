Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix Edition Simulator Is Set to Be Sold for $120,000+

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait podium celebration during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Against all odds and the expected pecking order, Max Verstappen pulled off a miraculous victory in Suzuka earlier this month. Winning his fourth consecutive Japanese GP, it was a record-breaking moment that underscored the reigning world champion’s impeccable skill—despite driving a struggling Red Bull car.

Suzuka, an old-school venue with a challenging layout, has always been a circuit where Verstappen thrives. This season, McLaren looked poised to take the win, but a generational qualifying lap from the Dutchman turned the tables in his favor.

Adding to the occasion, this year’s Japanese GP held extra significance for Red Bull, as 2025 marks the final year of their partnership with Honda. To pay tribute, Red Bull unveiled a special white-and-red livery, reminiscent of the Honda-themed design on the RB16B at the 2021 Turkish GP.

This time, they took it a step further by also launching a simulator in the same livery. F1 Authentics has now put the simulator up for auction as a special ‘Max Verstappen’ edition.

Currently, bidding for the simulator stands at around $119,700 (£90,000), with just over nine hours remaining for more bids to come in. It could easily fetch over $120,000, with the next expected bid hovering around $126,400 (£95,000).

But the real question is—how authentic is this simulator when it comes to replicating the experience Verstappen might’ve had around Suzuka in the RB21?

Max Verstappen is the first driver to win FOUR consecutive Japanese GPs He hasn’t been beaten at Suzuka since 2019 pic.twitter.com/R3DDrjsM0w — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 6, 2025

Apart from the special Honda livery, this simulator is equipped with haptic actuators and rumble feedback, offering an experience as close as possible to what one might feel inside a real F1 car. It boasts the latest motion technology, allowing drivers to experience the thrill and challenge of every turn on a circuit.

Anyone driving this simulator will get a taste of how tough it can be to navigate the esses of Suzuka and feel the lateral forces around corners like Spoon and 130R. Of course, no layman will be able to handle the forces that Verstappen and his peers manage on track for the full Grand Prix distance of 305 km.

Nevertheless, it’s a worthwhile experience for hardcore F1 enthusiasts looking to own and enjoy this exclusive piece of Red Bull memorabilia. And given that it’s tied to the Japanese GP weekend, where Verstappen defied the odds to beat the dominant McLarens, it makes the experience all the more special.