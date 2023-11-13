Exclusive: Despite Criticism, Perry McCarthy Explains Why He’s Excited for the Las Vegas GP

The 2023 Las Vegas GP is right around the corner. However, although F1 have advertised it as the greatest racing spectacle ever, the entire event has been jeopardized by threats of strikes, locals protesting and people criticizing the entire affair. Despite all the criticism, Perry McCarthy breaks down exactly why the race on the iconic Vegas strip is going to prove everyone wrong.

In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, McCarthy said, “I’ve read so many people’s comments criticizing the circuit layout. But I think it’s so different. I can’t wait to see it! I mean we’re going to be getting speeds there, you know, easily 220 mph, wheel-to-wheel.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_andrewracing/status/1722512695075950899?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McCarthy believes that the track layout has the potential to put on an absolute classic racing fest for the fans. He explained, “There are some incredibly fast straights there. And I think it’s going to be fascinating: wheel-to-wheel, going into a slower corner at 220 mph. Bring it on boys! Fantastic!”

McCarthy believes Las Vegas GP will be a success despite Verstappen’s discontentment

The Las Vegas Grand Prix itself has been called out by the likes of Max Verstappen for being more about the show than the racing. The three-time champion recently told Motorsport.com, “I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself. But you know, I’m actually not that into it. I’m more like, I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again.”

However, McCarthy believes that in addition to the racing, that is exactly what will make the GP a profound spectacle. He continued, “I think the Americans really know how to put on a fantastic spectacle and it’s really showcasing Formula 1 as not just a global sport but global entertainment.”

Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok seems to concur with McCarthy as well. Chandhok explained how the Las Vegas GP promises to be a treat for the fans after trying out racing on the circuit on the F1 2023 game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/karunchandhok/status/1722579589707284954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Liberty Media has reportedly invested a whopping $500,000,000 into the GP. Naturally, with all the chatter about how the Las Vegas GP could end up as a failure, McCarthy’s enthusiasm would come as a breath of fresh air for the promoters and organizers. Now, all that remains to be seen is if the race can go ahead as scheduled without any further roadblocks.