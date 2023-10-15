Despite Designing Red Bull a Winning Car, Adrian Newey Often Apologizes to Teammates During Operations in Garage

Since 2022, Red Bull has been the most dominant team in F1. Although, the success of the squad is due to the efforts of the entire crew, Red Bull’s chief technical officer, Adrian Newey has made more than his fair share of contributions. However, despite designing a car with new ground effects, Newey has had to apologize to his team members, according to a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Adrian Newey has worked in F1 for nearly 30 years and has designed over a dozen championship-winning vehicles. This achievement frequently makes us wonder how he does it. Calum Nicholas, one of his teammates, appears to have revealed the key to his techniques.

According to Red Bull senior power unit assembly technician Nicholas, Newey always has a notebook in his hand to take notes on his currently designed RB19 which is now unbeatable in the hands of Max Verstappen. However, while focusing on his thoughts the 64-year-old can often lose sight of the people working under him.

Why did Adrian Newey apologize to Red Bull teammates?

In a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast, Calum Nicholas revealed how often Adrian Newey gets so involved in his arduous task of designing and improving the car. He simply stands with a notebook in his hand and goes deep into his thoughts, losing sight of his co-workers.

He said, ” He’s quite a reserved person anyway. But when he’s in the garage, it’s quite funny. Certainly, any guests or other people that are non-operational that happen to be in the garage, you can get quite annoying when people are in your way while you’re working and when it’s Adrian. You know what he’s doing.”

Later Nicholas also adds how Newey acknowledges others around him. He also apologizes after returning from his profound thoughts. He said, “You’ll constantly be there. And you’ll be trying to get something done and Adrian might be in your way and you’re trying to work around him. And eventually he’ll be, oh sorry, sorry, Calum.”

Newey’s dedication to his profession has certainly led him to apologize, but one could easily forgive the guy who has been responsible for so much success. Not only that, but his sketching plan appears to have put the team far ahead in the competition, as Red Bull appears to be the team to beat until 2026.

Why is Red Bull in a strong position till 2026?

Since the French GP last year, Red Bull has only lost two races. Besides, there are several factors that contribute to the notion that this dominance will last until 2026. Red Bull has Verstappen with them, which on its own is a huge asset. Additionally, there is Newey, an aerodynamic wizard, who is constantly attempting to improve. Aside from that, Red Bull will use powerful Honda powertrains until 2026. Lastly, as there are no major regulation changes till 2026, the Milton Keynes team is certain to be in a solid position.

With all these factors there is a good likelihood that the Austrian team will win more championships. Verstappen too, can add to his tally. Given that Red Bull’s opponents have tried everything and are still substantially behind, it may be claimed that they are one step ahead in every sense.