Despite Ending Mercedes’ Hegemony, Christian Horner Is Haunted by Possible Resurrection of His Arch-Nemesis

Red Bull have successfully ended Mercedes’ hegemony as they dominated the 2022 season and won their first Constructors’ Championship since 2013. Even though the Milton Keynes outfit are on course to win another title this year, Christian Horner is yet far from relaxed. The Red Bull team principal recently stated in an interview with ESPN about how he still fears that his arch-rivals Mercedes will return to the top soon, and as a result, he has no time to rest.

Although Horner has made these remarks, it is fair to say that Mercedes still have a lot of work to do if they are to return to winning ways. This is because despite the upgrades the Silver Arrows have brought this season, they have yet managed to register just one pole position this year and have been far away from winning a race.

However, if there is any team who is capable of having a quick turnaround in fortunes, then Mercedes is undoubtedly one of them with all the experience that they have. Hence, it is this reason why Horner believes that there will again be a time when Red Bull may not be the strongest team in F1.

Horner believes Wolff “will have plenty to say” when Mercedes return to the top

The conversation between ESPN and Christian Horner began with the interviewers asking the Red Bull team principal if his relationship had become better with Toto Wolff following the intense title fight they had in the 2021 season. In reply, the Briton began by stating that he had not seen much of Wolff recently.

After stating the same, he went on to add that while there will always be competition between them, what is most important to him is the respect for one another. Horner believes he has the greatest amount of respect for the Austrian and for what he has achieved with Mercedes over the years. And it is exactly this reason why Horner fears that Mercedes will return to the top soon.

“They are a big team. They are a record-breaking team in so many areas. So, we don’t underestimate them. They’ll be back at some point for sure, and then I am sure that Toto will have plenty to say,” explained Horner.

With Red Bull dominating now, the interviewers also asked Horner if he had a preference of “being the hunter or being hunted“. The 49-year-old gave a hilarious reply in return as he said, “I sleep better at the moment than I did in 2021“. After stating the same, Horner explained how the title fight in 2021 between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton “aged” him.

Christian Horner reveals he “never had a single grey hair” before 2021

Christian Horner believes that the title fight in 2021 was so intense and grueling that he never felt so much stress before. He explained his point by adding that he “never had a single grey hair” before that season.

And the intensity of the fight was evident throughout the season considering the multiple moments of tension that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had on the track. Moreover, the intensity of the entire 2021 campaign was so high that it resulted in one of the most dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi.

This is because since both Hamilton and Verstappen entered the final race of the season level on points, it was winner takes all. Hence, considering that the stakes were so high and that their rivalry had anyways been intense throughout the whole year, the pressure was on race control and the stewards to ensure that they made the right decisions.

However, with them having made some contentious decisions right towards the end of the race, it resulted in massive controversy. Despite the resulting controversy, it is fair to say that it was the drama that brought about a huge increase in fanbase for F1. And perhaps the same thing is needed now to get fans back interested into the sport.