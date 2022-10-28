HomeSearch

Watch: Mercedes’ mechanic breaks $300,000 part of George Russell’s W13

Tanish Chachra
|Fri Oct 28 2022

Watch: Mercedes' mechanic breaks $300,000 part of George Russell's W13

Credits: Formula 1

Mercedes’ mechanic was caught breaking the front wing of George Russell’s W13 as Nyck de Vries was set to make his final appearance.

The Mexican Grand Prix’s first practice session was announced to be the last appearance for Nyck de Vries at Mercedes as the Dutch race driver is leaving this ship for Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri.

De Vries replaced George Russell for the session and, on the radio, thanked the team for their unending support over all the years. The 2019 F2 champion finished P18 in the session.

However, during his last dance for Mercedes, something unfortunate happened in Mercedes’ garage. A mechanic was caught costing the Silver Arrows around $300,000.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel recounts a funny incident when a policeman failed to recognize him as an F1 driver

George Russell’s car gets heavy damage

A video soon surfaced after the FP1 where a mechanic lifting Russell’s W13 broke while being lifted by a crew member. The crack was right from where the nose and the front wing get attached to the chassis.

The total cost of that equipment is worth $300,000, a huge expense for the Brackley-based team, considering the budget caps include the repair cost.

Only a few hours before this incident, Red Bull got fined $7 million and a 10% deduction in aero development for breaching the budget by $2 million. Thus, a heavy bill was generated while the car was not even in action and was in its safest spot.

Red Bull didn’t breach the budget cap by that much

FIA released its verdict on Friday, and an interesting point was shared. The governing body highlighted that considering Red Bull reported a tax credit correctly. They only breached the budget by $500,000.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims they accept the verdict and won’t push the matter anymore. But he still maintains that the reported budget breach gained no competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has backtracked from his earlier statement to breach the cap to gain a competitive edge. He now says it’s not worth risking the team’s reputation by going over budget to gain some competitive advantage.

Also read: How Alpine used Oxford dictionary to get Fernando Alonso’s P7 from USGP back

About the author
Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra