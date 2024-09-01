Details of Lando Norris’ One-of-a-Kind Monza GP Pole Position Ring

Lando Norris secured pole position at the Italian GP and received a special ring following the qualifying session on Saturday. The ring was part of a collaboration with Pirelli, who has been tasked with presenting awards to pole-sitters in qualifying. Paolo Pilotto, the Mayor of Monza, announced the same.

“The Queen’s Ring”, as it was called, was forged and designed by master goldsmith Guido Guzzi from Monza. The goldsmith drew inspiration from the Crown of Lombardy, and incorporated elements related to the Italian GP.

“The project was born from the objective consideration that the Drivers are the modern knights and the Grand Prix is the modern tournament where Knights challenged each other,” a report read from Monzanet.it.

“The driver that gets pole position will get a ring unique in the world. The ring is made of gold and handmade, and it will be personalized with the name and references of the poleman.” It will have Lando Norris’ name. pic.twitter.com/c6sJYh4czl — McLaren News | (@McLarenF1_News) August 31, 2024

The ring was crafted from gold with precious stones embedded into it. The pattern mimicked the design of the F1 chequered flag, whereas the colors of stone paid homage to the Italian flag. It was also a tribute to the rich history of Monza.

lando received the poleman ring with the Italian flag pic.twitter.com/V5UhLZ0egQ — Ray (@ln4norris) August 31, 2024

“The queen’s ring harks back to the idea of ​​the Lombard history of our city. Queen Teodolinda and everything to come,” its description read.

The ring was also personalized especially for Norris. After the ceremony in which he got it, Norris sat down with the goldsmith, who engraved his name into the ring. To check its fitting, he asked Norris, “Which finger do you like the most?”

The Briton sarcastically showed his middle finger to Guzzi, in response.

lando trying on the special pole position ring! ofc he chose the middle finger pic.twitter.com/0qvoFdXo78 — Miley (@milclaren) August 31, 2024

It was all in good jest, as Guzzi began explaining the intricacies of the ring to Norris, who keenly heard the master. A truly memorable prize for Norris, who would be hoping to leave Monza with the ring, and also the winner’s trophy by winning the Italian GP on Sunday.