Despite Hesitation by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Receives an Edge Over Others on New Track Layout

The Marina Bay Circuit is set to undergo changes to the track layout ahead of the 2023 F1 race. The reforms have left Max Verstappen of Red Bull worried about the team’s performance, who is hesitant about a win here. However, F1 commentator Tom Clarkson recently revealed on the F1 Nation podcast that Red Bull will have a significant advantage over their competitors in Singapore.

The new track layout for the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​expected to reduce lap times by about 10 seconds and increase the number of laps from 61 to 63. The new layout of the circuit will see the old Turn 17, 18, and 19 removed to create a straight from Turn 17 to 20. The length of the circuit will now be reduced from 5.063km to 4.928 km.

Max Verstappen believes it will be a tough week for Red Bull, suggesting they could face some trouble securing a win. However, his concerns may not necessarily reflect the team’s actual performance.

Tom Clarkson believes Red Bull has an advantage

Tom Clarkson said that The Red Bull car is a straight-line rocket, so the long straights of the Singapore GP could be their playground. The F1 commentor added that with their efficient DRS system, they could fly past the competition on those straights.

Clarkson suggested the Singapore GP, however, is also a very fast and demanding circuit. He emphasized that The Marina Bay Street Circuit is faster than most other tracks, and the curves are proper curves, not just sweepers.

Talking about this, he said, “I think having that extra straight might help Red Bull car as their car is very good in straight lines, and efficient DRS system to work with on the circuit.”

Singapore will be an important race for most teams, not only for Red Bull. As Clarkson revealed, many teams might be bringing in new upgrades, which will also be the last one for this season.

Helmut Marko had a similar opinion on the importance of this race, as the Red Bull advisor called the race one, which would make or break Red Bull’s clean sweep ambitions. He points out that this race is important for the team, where their performance will be tested.

Marko on Red Bull’s performance in the high-speed corners

The Red Bull chief revealed he was concerned about Red Bull’s performance in the high-speed corners of the Singapore circuit. The 80-year-old thinks the car is not as competitive in the corner as a Ferrari.

“But I have to say Ferrari and especially Leclerc is a specialist around there. If they are faster in qualifying, then it could become a problem for us because overtaking in Singapore is very difficult.” Marko told Motosport.com

Marko said he is confident that the Red Bull car will be able to compete for victory in Singapore despite his concerns about Ferrari’s performance on the circuit.