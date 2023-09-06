Charles Leclerc Takes His Music Career to the Next Level With Two-Worded Application to the World’s Big Stage

Apart from being the Ferrari driver in F1, Charles Leclerc has another aspect to himself that makes him a popular figure among the masses. The Monegasque driver is also an accomplished singer, with his first single, AUS23, reaching the top 10 of iTunes’ new releases. His second single, MIA23, was also subject to a favorable response from the fans, leading to the driver thinking about taking his music career to the next level.

Advertisement

While in conversation with The Athletic earlier this year, Leclerc revealed how his hobby of playing the piano became a crucial part of his life. Having acquired piano-playing training as a child, Leclerc began to take the instrument seriously during the pandemic.

When F1 resumed, music became a form of escape for the Monegasque as he would play his piano whenever he had a spare 10 or 15 minutes at home. It became a way for him to switch off from everything else and feel refreshed, and he admits he “became obsessed with it.” The 25-year-old might now be in favor of taking the obsession to Eurovision.

Advertisement

Charles Leclerc might be heading to Eurovision, and the fans are ready for it

Eurovision’s official Twitter handle recently announced Monaco will be eligible to compete in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. While fans buzzed with excitement, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc chimed in with his response to the news by stating, “I’m ready.” With this, he opened up the floor for his fans to showcase their creative side at the prospect of him performing at the global event.

One fan posted a recent photo of Maneskin’s Damiano David and Leclerc and joked about the two talking about Leclerc’s performance at Eurovision 2024.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ferra_ria/status/1699157702469943353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While some others had a field day with the Monegasque’s statement and compared his performances with some other popular templates on the internet.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formulawhatever/status/1699153334735650850?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclerclovebot/status/1699162686846562387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tarmactorque/status/1699158479347613784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Leclerc’s love for Damiano David and Maneskin

Ahead of the Monza GP, Maneskin frontman Damiano David made a special appearance in Italy, coming out to support Leclerc and Ferrari. The singer and the driver spent some one-on-one time together in the paddock. David also featured in the Prancing Horse’s garage as the race raged on. The duo of David and Leclerc shared a hearty conversation, with the former previously admitting to being a fan of the 25-year-old.

Leclerc, too, loves the Italian rock band and was seen attending their concert in Mexico ahead of the Mexican GP. He also went backstage to get a photograph clicked with the band while stating it was like “my worlds collided here,” with F1 and Maneskin both stopping in Mexico.

With 2024 still far away, Leclerc would be more focused on the Asian Leg of F1, which begins in Singapore later this month. After finishing P4 in Monza, the Ferrari driver currently sits sixth in the driver’s standings with 111 points to his name.