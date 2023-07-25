Despite Insinuating Foul Play, Irritated Lewis Hamilton Looks at Red Bull While Making Mercedes Complaint: “I Don’t Care If...”:

Lewis Hamilton had yet another disappointing weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix despite qualifying on pole. This is because a poor start along with Mercedes’ lack of pace only meant that he could finish the race in fourth, behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and the two Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and race-winner Max Verstappen. With Hamilton finishing a whopping 39.1 seconds behind Verstappen, he was far from happy. And as a result, he reiterated his point of wanting Mercedes to follow Red Bull to improve their car.

While Hamilton accepts the fact that the Silver Arrows are far behind in terms of pace as compared to the Milton Keynes outfit, he is not happy to see the McLaren also go past them. And as a result, he once again made a plea to his team.

Lewis Hamilton slams Mercedes again for ignoring his concerns

While speaking in an interview with Sky Sports (as quoted by soymotor.com) following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton vented out his frustrations with Mercedes. He began by explaining how the only way he sees for Mercedes to improve is if they follow Red Bull’s direction.

“I keep repeating to the team that we need to go in that direction. I don’t care if it’s with this year’s car or with the 2024 car,” explained the Briton. He then went on to slam the team for how they have now also lost out to the McLarens recently.

And as the frustrations continue for Hamilton, it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that he has slammed his team for not listening to him. He also made similar remarks at the start of the season when he explained how Mercedes were suffering this year simply because they did not bother to hear his concerns with the car.

Hamilton previously wanted his team to accept their mistakes

At the start of the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton had given an interview that went viral because of how frustrated he seemed with Mercedes. The Briton left no stone unturned in slamming his team for not listening to his concerns.

While speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast, Hamilton explained how he felt that the team should have listened to him since he is a seven-time world champion, and understands what it takes to win. After stating the same, he went on to state that he wants his team to accept their mistakes of not listening to his concerns.

“It’s about owning up and saying, Yeah, you know what? We didn’t listen to you. It’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work,” explained the 38-year-old. With Mercedes seemingly falling further behind, it is fair to say that the situation for Hamilton and Mercedes has not gotten any better as the season has progressed.