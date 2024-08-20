Despite Max Verstappen Leading the Title Race, Dutch GP Could Witness 8,000 Empty Seats

Max Verstappen failed to secure a podium finish in three of the last four races heading into the 2024 summer break, but he continues to lead the championship standings. He has worked hard to maintain his position at the top, as Red Bull is no longer as dominant as it was in the past two years. Heading into the Dutch GP, Verstappen will be hoping for a comeback, but he might be faced with a disheartening sight — empty seats at Zandvoort.

According to the NL Times, a spokesperson for the Dutch GP explained that thousands of tickets were returned ahead of the Grand Prix.

There were resellers, who had the right to sell tickets both locally and abroad but failed in the task. Platinum Group, one of those resellers, also chose to sue the Dutch GP.

They expected to sell 35,000 tickets but had 8,000 returned to the organizers. However, the spokesperson believes that all returned tickets will be sold off before the race weekend kicks off, because, “The interest remains undiminished.”

The Dutch GP returned to the calendar in 2021, and Verstappen has won every race held there since. He will be looking to make it four in a row next Sunday, but it won’t be easy.

Red Bull no longer has the fastest car. McLaren and Mercedes do. So, for Verstappen to emerge victorious in front of his home fans, he would need something special.

Regardless, as a hero to the people of the Netherlands, Verstappen is expected to receive electrifying support, just as he has throughout the years.