Despite Max Verstappen’s Disdain, Drive to Survive Inspired F1 2023 Game to Incorporate a Story Mode

The Annual Formula 1 game developed by Codemasters and published by EA Sports was graced by Max Verstappen as its cover star for the 2023 iteration. However, despite Verstappen’s outspoken disdain for Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, the creators of ‘F1 2023’ have revealed that they were inspired by the critically acclaimed docuseries.

Creative Director Lee Mather revealed to FORMULA 1 Magazine, “We took a lot of inspiration from Drive to Survive.”

This year’s game brought the 2nd iteration of a story mode featured for the first time on F1 2021 titled ‘Braking Point’. “At EA we work with script writers. If we see something in Drive to Survive that we think would be fun for the game, we will forward that scene and ask you to watch it. So in that sense, Drive to Survive influenced the story,” added Mather.

This would seem counterintuitive to some given how outspoken Verstappen has been about his feelings towards the series. Verstappen feels that the show is too hyped up for his own taste. “I understand of course it needs to be like that for Netflix. It’s just not my thing,” explained the Dutchman, per The New York Times.

With the F1 game not being a ‘sim’ and its contradicting position on Drive to Survive’s relevancy, is the union between EA and Verstappen forced?

Is Max Verstappen involved with EA Sports’ F1 game?

In the normal course of things, Max Verstappen would be expected to be work very closely with the developmental team to ensure that players get the most authentic F1 experience on their virtual racing rigs. However, the truth about Verstappen and EA’s engagement is completely different.

When asked if Verstappen’s inputs were taken on the game’s physics and handling, Mather revealed, “We want to increase our involvement with Max, but initially it is a commercial collaboration. We have further plans to deepen the collaboration, but we cannot say anything about that yet.”

Verstappen isn’t an F1 2023 guy. The three-time world champion prefers to spend his time on ‘realistic’ simulators such as iRacing and RFactor 2. Naturally, you wouldn’t expect him to spend much time on a game that is targeted towards casual fans of F1 and racing, rather than, the hardcore fanatics and e-sport pros.