Cam Newton Suggests Algorithm Changes To EA Sports, Answers If Madden Is Actually Like The NFL

Fans have often complained about the video game Madden being unrealistic. Certain plays will always work while others won’t because of the way the game is coded. Cam Newton recently agreed with the sentiment that Madden is unrealistic, while admitting it’s also somewhat like the real NFL. Furthermore, Newton commended the development team for doing good work on patching glitches, but also said that their presence will always make it feel fake.

Madden has been criticised for a multitude of things over the years. We could talk about actual gameplay or the micro-transactions that they’ve littered the main menus with. It often receives harsh critiques for its lack of innovation, repetitive gameplay, technical issues, glitches, and AI player awareness.

On Newton’s latest episode of 4th and 1, he was asked if Madden translates to the real NFL. The game has implemented features like customizing receiver routes, pre-snap motion, and the ability to run a unique offense in the latest edition. Newton said the game does some of these things well while ignoring other essential details.

“Yes and no. But certain things about Madden are just flagrant. It’s not real football. Slant, slant, slant, slant, slant. Like, c’mon, bro.”

Of course, Newton is referring to the most glitched play in Madden history: the wide receiver slant. It’s a route that Michael Thomas made an entire NFL career by mastering. But in the game, it’s seemingly unstoppable year after year. As long as the user has the timing of the route down, they will be able to use and abuse it.

Which brings us to the next issue that Newton has with Madden: the glitches.

“There are certain glitched plays that if I had to talk to the Madden or NFL or NCAA committee that is EA Sports, I would put some type of algorithm in place that warrants multiple plays being run. Because it’s like, I know this play is going to work. I’m like, bro, that’s a glitch. That’s the definition of a glitch. And they’ve done better with patching glitches.”

Indeed, EA Sports has seemingly done better with patching certain glitches over the years. However, it also seems like the more advanced and complicated the game engine gets with each development cycle, the more glitches have occurred recently than ever.

All of the glitches would be okay, though, if certain features were less problematic. For example, Newton references times when the game doesn’t allow him to move his players.

“There are run plays that are not patched. Like, bro, I slide the whole line, everybody. Bring the cornerback over here to stop it. And it still works. Those are the things that’s frustrating when playing video games.”

All of this leads Newton to believe that Madden is more on the fake side than realistic. And he’s 100% correct. This might sound normal and like it should be the case to any casual video gamer. But to the die-hards, it’s unacceptable. There are Madden games and other football games from the 2000s that were more creative, innovative, and less glitchy than what the product has become today. ESPN NFL 2K5 is a prime example.

Madden Still Wildly Successful

Despite these issues that Newton and other Madden players continue to bring up yearly, the game continues to break sales records. The game has completely shifted its focus from commonly known game modes like franchise and create a player, in favor of the Ultimate Team card-collecting game. And it’s working.

Players nowadays are less focused on deep franchise mode aspects and gameplay. Instead, people like to focus on player ratings, ultimate team discounts, and online head-to-head. The community doesn’t care about technical aspects anymore, which is a bit sad when you think about it.

So, what’s the reason for the lack of innovation? Well, Madden hasn’t had a true football gaming rival in years. ESPN NFL 2K5 was the last football game with a license to use the name and image of player likeness. The game was so successful that EA Sports felt threatened and did all they could to become the sole manufacturer on the market. By the end of 2005, Madden was the only game that held official licensing with the NFL. They successfully monopolized the market legally.

In conclusion, the issues that Newton brought up aren’t anything new. In fact, some Madden veterans have been complaining about them for years. But because there’s no rival competitor on the market, EA Sports doesn’t feel the need to innovate its product. It’s become stagnant, which to some is unacceptable. Regardless, the game still sells.