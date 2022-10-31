F1 22 update 1.15 adds DLSS 3 support, updated liveries, and more: Full patch notes listed

With just two races left on the calendar, F1 22 has received a substantial update that updates all car models. Since the beginning of the season, every car has evolved into something new, with fresh wings, floor designs, and more. This is the primary focus for Codemasters in the update as they bring updated car models and liveries to the game. Additionally, Nvidia’s new DLSS 3 technology has been added to the game. Users with RTX 4000 series hardware can now push higher frames. While this does come with a slight increase in latency, those with higher refresh rate monitors could benefit from the feature. Here’s everything included in F1 22’s latest update.

F1 22 update 1.15 complete patch notes

Patch 1.15 is currently available on all platforms:

Visual F1® Sport Liveries Update to match the real season closer

Portimao and Shanghai circuits are now available in Season 2 and beyond in Career modes

Added an option to allow the player more flexibility in tire selection per session during a race weekend

Added support for NVIDIA DLSS 3

Updated and improved delta times when using the ‘Immersive’ Safety Car feature

Updated Mika Häkkinen’s helmet

Updated Liam Lawson’s flag of nationality on his Carlin Formula 2™ car

Fixed an issue where with ‘The Griddy’ emote equipped, the podium celebration did not show

Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances, players could receive a jolt to their wheel instead of a ‘fade-in’ feeling of force feedback

Fixed an issue where the water droplet effect is missing on the ‘TV Pod’ camera angle when driving the Alpine F1® car

Updated and improved UDP data being sent between qualifying and race sessions

Various minor fixes

General stability improvements

Livery updates

Scuderia Ferrari

Tweaks to the rear wing, wing mirrors, front brake duct, DRS housing, and slight sidepod changes on the rear end have all been made.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

The front wing and front wing end plates, floor sides, floor front strakes, DRS housing, and the sidepod shape have been updated.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Changes to the sidepods, sidepods/top canopy vents, top canopy, shark fin, floor front strake, and the rear wing lower planes have been made. There have also been changes to the livery pattern, most notably the increase in exposed carbon fiber at the top of the sidepods, between the BWT pink section and the Alpine blue section of the car.

McLaren F1 Team

Floor sides and front strakes, sidepods, and side vents have been changed on top of more carbon being revealed and changes to vehicle sponsors. This includes the change from Android to Chrome on the engine cover and the rear wing DRS flap changing from blue to black. Additional sponsor logos have been added to the front wing, rear wing, and headrests.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Sidepod vents, front wing end plates, the DRS mechanism, and sidepod shape on the rear have all been updated.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Sidepod, top canopy, wing mirror, rear wing main plane, and floor front strakes have been changed. The AMR22 also now features a unique-looking “end plate” on each side of the rear wing. This was introduced during this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix and runs at higher downforce tracks like Zandvoort. The livery pattern has also been adjusted, exposing more carbon fiber on the halo and engine cover.

Haas F1 Team

Floor sides, front floor strakes, sidepod vents, rear sidepod shape, and front wing end plates have been changed. The most notable change on the livery is the addition of HaasTooling.com on the front wing end plates and the engine cover.

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Sidepods, sidepod vents, rear wing lower planes, rear wing main plane, DRS shape, and front wing color changes have been made. More carbon has also been revealed on the body. The livery is now much darker than the launch version. The front and rear wings now take on a carbon/navy look compared to the white versions used previously. Finally, notable sponsor updates include Ziba Foods on the nose and front wing end plates, and Buzz surrounding the headrests.

Williams Racing

Sidepods, top canopy, side vents, front floor strakes, floor sides, rear wing main plane, and a slightly different livery with more carbon being revealed have been implemented. In addition to the sidepod updates, Virtua’s logos have been updated to reflect the change in their design mid-season.