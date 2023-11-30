Despite Near-Flawless Season, Max Verstappen Has Room For Improvement According to Red Bull Boss

The 2023 season saw Red Bull dominate the grid in one of the most one-sided F1 seasons of all time. With Max Verstappen at the helm of a near-perfect RB19, there was little anyone could do to stop them from winning each race the Dutchman took part in. However, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko believes the three-time world champion is yet to reach his apex and can still improve.

With 21 wins out of 22, Red Bull enjoyed a 95% success rate in 2023, while Verstappen, who won 19 races this year, had a win rate of 86%. Marko believes the numbers can become even better should Verstappen improve himself “in all areas,” as quoted in a report by SoyMotor.

“He –Max– is very confident, but he no longer fights when he doesn’t need to and, even so, he is still faster and handles the material well. I never believed this was possible and that is why I see no limits at this moment.”

Marko added Verstappen’s strategic maneuvering around getting the best out of his car’s tires gives him a great advantage over his competitors. The Austrian also pointed out how Verstappen has become a more mature version of himself and doesn’t take many unnecessary risks when driving his car in front of the field.

Marko claims the Dutchman only drives fast when he needs to and does a great job of understanding the need of the hour. If a potential penalty might be coming his way, Verstappen increases his lead to over ten seconds. Hence, Marko is of the belief that there is still room for improvement in the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen owes his incredible season to Red Bull

Following an incredible 19th win of the season and his fourth consecutive win in Abu Dhabi, an emotional Verstappen thanked Red Bull for giving him an incredible season in an incredible car. The Dutchman admitted to feeling a little weak in the bones as drove the RB19 one last time on the in-lap while reflecting on his 2023 season. “I have to say a big thank you to Red Bull. It’s just been an incredible year. It will be hard to do something similar again, but we definitely enjoyed this year.”

While addressing the fact that it might be difficult for Red Bull to replicate the performances from 2023, Verstappen claimed he and his team will continue working hard to stay competitive and bring the best out on the tracks. Looking ahead to the next season, the Dutchman said they are preparing for tough competition from the other teams but maintain they will continue to savor the achievements of 2023.