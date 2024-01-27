$100 Billion Social Media Giant Showers Love on Charles Leclerc After $54 Million Mega Ferrari Deal

Charles Leclerc has gathered all the limelight over the last day after he announced his blockbuster $54 million worth contract extension with Ferrari. The attention surrounding the Monegasque has been so high that even the official handle of $100 billion social media giant Instagram has replied to his contract extension post.

As quoted by f1gossippofficial’s handle, the Instagram handle wrote, “Congrats from your biggest fan“. Instagram’s official handle perhaps commented on Leclerc’s contract extension post as the Ferrari driver was receiving immense attention on X (formerly Twitter).

Hence, in order to divert some of that attention back to Instagram, the company’s own handle commented on the post. When it comes to the traction on X, several fans such as Mary explained how they were very happy to see that Leclerc had committed his future to Ferrari.

With Leclerc now having extended his deal with Ferrari, some other fans hope that he can now finally achieve his dream of winning the world championship with the team.

When it comes to the new contract, neither Leclerc nor Ferrari revealed any details about the duration or his new salary. Only some reports have relayed this information.

Charles Leclerc has signed a new long-term deal with Ferrari

According to the BBC, Charles Leclerc’s new long-term deal with Ferrari will last until the end of the 2029 season. The report adds that the Italian outfit will double his salary. This means that the Monegasque will now earn a whopping $54 million each year as compared to the $27 million he received as a paycheck until now.

While the future is all sorted now for Leclerc, the same cannot be said for the other side of the Ferrari garage. Carlos Sainz, whose contract ends at the end of the 2024 season, still remains unclear about which team will he compete for after this year.

The Spaniard does have the option of moving to Audi though because of his father’s links with the team. Since Carlos Sainz Sr raced for Audi in Dakar Rallies, he has a good relationship with the team.

Hence, there is a possibility that Sainz Sr can convince the German automaker to sign his son for the 2026 season and beyond, as that is the year when the team will officially join the sport.