“The r in rbr really stands for racism”– F1 Twitter accuses Helmut Marko of racism for appointing psychologist for Yuki Tsunoda

Helmut Marko in an interview reveals they have appointed a psychologist for Yuki Tsunoda’s anger issues; F1 Twitter senses racism.

Yuki Tsunoda is known for his outbursts on the radio while driving his AlphaTauri F1 car. But there’s hardly any F1 driver who is not regular in that.

But Red Bull saw a problem with it, and Helmut Marko reveals they have appointed a psychologist for Tsunoda to calm him down. Surprisingly, he compares him with Max Verstappen’s temperament and calls the Red Bull driver a calm person.

i am so disgusted right now, the r in rbr really stands for racism pic.twitter.com/U81QRjGB3I — frenkie (@tolovethedamned) July 6, 2022

However, Verstappen himself has never been easy on his race engineer on team radio. There are several instances when the Dutchman has fumed at his team in a process of communication.

Therefore, comparing Tsunoda’s outbursts to Verstappen seems not ideal, as it is apparent that the 2021 world champion hasn’t been easy on his team on the radio.

Also read: Max Verstappen’s mom reveals how competition with Lewis Hamilton affected mental health of 2021 world champion

F1 Twitter finds racism in appointing psychologist for Yuki Tsunoda and not Max Verstappen

The comments by Marko instantly triggered F1 fans and accused the Red Bull chief of racism. They claim never before Red Bull has treated Verstappen similarly for his anger.

wtf… also how does he use the words max and calm in the same sentence 😂 — Marina (@xxoMarina) July 6, 2022

it is insane that some people actually don’t see the issue in this article. do you not see the blatant double standards that marko is showing towards max and yuki here ? do you not see the racist undertones that’s always present whenever marko talks about yuki. https://t.co/GTpxALYPUO — liya ☀️ giuseppe tsunoda (@snowtsunoda) July 7, 2022

“Our max is calm”, was max not getting angry and shouting over the radio at Silverstone about tyres and damage? It’s one rule and standard for one and one rule and standard for another at redbull. https://t.co/xxl1ysvRSd — lauren🪴 (@honeybadgerbuzz) July 6, 2022

i’m so mad right now. in a sport that we know is extremely white and racist, it’s so disappointing to see it coming from his own team. if you want him to drive well, maybe fucking respect him a little more https://t.co/wHjKMBG9Xw — amy (@47slando) July 7, 2022

Also read: Austrian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix?