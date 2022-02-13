“I have now moved into my mansion!”– Lando Norris confirms he got a pay hike with new Mclaren contract

Lando Norris has signed a new deal with McLaren that keeps him with them till 2025 as the Woking-based team sees a future with him.

Lando Norris is among the rising stars of Formula 1. Going into his fourth F1 season next month, he is touted to gain more success than ever before.

And McLaren is undoubtedly ready to bank on that. It was reported that Norris’ new contract is worth £80million. Though he didn’t give details to his contract, he agreed that there had been a pay rise.

“Yes, it will definitely help me a little bit more!” he said. “With all contracts, that’s something that comes into it. If you do have a good season then, naturally, it will rise a little bit, especially if there’s opportunities from other teams.”

“That’s something that always helps with the money side of it,” he added. Further, Norris gives a disclaimer that money isn’t the primary motivator for them.

“I know everyone says it but, honestly, that’s not the biggest thing for me. I’ve always said my enjoyment and happiness comes above all, and that’s still, for me, the most important thing,” he emphasised.

“That is the deciding factor in all of this. I said [before] I wouldn’t have moved to Monaco, but things change and, with that, my happiness and my enjoyment are above everything.”

Lando Norris moves to Monaco

In 2021, Norris revealed that he had moved to Monaco. For F1 drivers, Monaco is the go-to haven, and many of the drivers have shifted there for several reasons.

“I have now moved into my mansion!” said Norris. “[My] small apartment in Monaco… it’s lovely, I’ve got a nice view. I haven’t been there that much yet.”

“I’ve been at McLaren a good few days now, and there were the Brit Awards and stuff [Norris presented the awards ceremony on Tuesday] and simulator day on the day before and things like that. But yeah, all moved in now, still have a few boxes to unpack and so on.”

