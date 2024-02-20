Check Out the $9,500 Earrings That Completed Lewis Hamilton’s “Matrix” Look for Vogue Party

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most recognizable sporting personalities in the world. While a part of it may be because of his exploits as a seven-time F1 world champion, Hamilton is also known to be a fashion icon. Most recently, the 39-year-old proved he could be a star, both on and off the track, when he made a public appearance, sporting a classy ‘Matrix‘ look. The final piece of accessory that defined his outfit was a $9,500 worth pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings, per pictures floating on Instagram.

The earrings that Hamilton was sporting at a Vogue event are a part of the American luxury jewelry giants’ collection. Labeled the ‘Tiffany Victoria‘, the earrings are a .64 carat platinum with marquise diamonds accessory. Their cost begins at around $9,500 (the small variant) and can go as high as up to $27,200 for a pair.

In addition to his earrings, the Briton was sporting a classic all-black outfit. Hamilton was actually in attendance at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party hosted in London on the 18th of February.

This event came as a “Post-BAFTAs and pre-final day of London Fashion Week” gala, according to British Vogue’s feature on the event. This party was also graced by the likes of Regé-Jean Page and Nicola Coughlan of Netflix’s Bridgerton fame, and designers including Harris Reed, Charlie Casely-Hayford, and Molly Goddard.

Tiffany & Co. became the crown jewel of Lewis Hamilton’s wardrobe

Just as Lewis Hamilton is considered a legend in F1, his exquisite wardrobe partner, Tiffany & Co., is considered the go-to jeweler for many A-list Hollywood celebs and global superstars from all domains.

For instance, in the moment of her crowing achievement, American pop icon Miley Cyrus was spotted sporting a Tiffany & Co. bracelet as she accepted the prestigious 66th Grammy Awards for the ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Solo Performance’, as shared on Instagram by the designers themselves.

Moreover, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was seen dropping an appearance at the BAFTAs, wearing “Tiffany High Jewelry designs in platinum and 18k gold with unenhanced orange sapphires of over 19 total carats.”

Hamilton too really considers jewelry as an integral part of his daily wear. He would even term it as irreplaceable. Naturally, given the strict clampdown of jewelry in the cockpit, Hamilton and the FIA have been at loggerheads for a while now.