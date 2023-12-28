Despite Richard Mille’s Sponsorship, Daniel Ricciardo’s $280,000 Timepiece Once Unveiled That He Is a Patek Phillipe Enthusiast

Not too long ago, Daniel Ricciardo was a McLaren driver, who has enjoyed a partnership with Richard Mille, the luxury watch brand. Owing to that partnership, Ricciardo got access to some of the most exclusive collections of the brand. Those even included some custom timepieces. The Honey Badger endorsed the brand by sporting their watches in the paddocks. However, whenever he got the chance, he flaunted his love for Patek Philippe outside the streets of F1.

Advertisement

Watch expert Nico Leonard put out a video two years ago where he reviewed Ricciardo’s public appearances while wearing a $280,000 worth watch of Patek Philippe. Picking one up from a Trevor Noah interview, Leonard said, “In this video, Daniel Ricciardo is wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980.” He added, “Daniel Ricciardo is wearing the 5980 in solid rose gold with a rose gold bracelet. The watch is of value $280,000.”

Advertisement

According to Leonard, Patek Philippe first launched the 5980 in 2006. In 2013, they launched the rose gold edition. However, it was now available in golden steel and blue dial, rose gold on a bracelet, and rose gold on a leather strap.

This was not the first time the Aussie driver was spotted sporting a Patek Philippe. Leonard recently reviewed F1 drivers’ watches and again found Ricciardo sporting another Patek Philippe. Ricciardo’s collection, however, is not limited to Richard Mille and Patek Philippe.

He has quite the watch collection. In the two-year-old video mentioned above, Leonard lauded Ricciardo’s choice for wearing a Rolex which is famously known as the Presidential watch. The reason is its popularity among the US Presidents.

Daniel Ricciardo holds a special place in his heart for Patek Philippe

Just three months ago, Leonard once again sat down for a review of F1 drivers’ watch collection. Once again, he was mesmerized by Daniel Ricciardo’s extravagant choice.

And to no surprise, Leonard once again spotted him wearing a Patek Philippe. This time around, it was the Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271P-001. Leonard couldn’t help but exclaim, “That’s tasty, that man knows watches!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/watchopiaa/status/1639032422313656322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since Ricciardo also has a long association with the Red Bull family, he also has quite the Tag Heuer collection. Among those are the Blue Carrera Chronograph CBS2212.FC6535, and the Connected Modular 45 Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Edition SBF8A8028.11EB0147. His collection also includes a $1,218,709 Richard Mille RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1.

Currently serving as AlphaTauri’s permanent driver, Ricciardo does not have a team-associated brand to add to his multi-million dollar-worth catalogue. However, this also means that he has the freedom to sport whichever brand he chooses to, wherever he chooses to, including the F1 paddocks.