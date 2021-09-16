“I have no idea”– Alex Albon is yet to find a clause to protect Mercedes from him

“I have no idea”– Alex Albon has yet to find a clause to protect Mercedes from him and his bosses in Red Bull as Williams relies on Mercedes PU.

Alex Albon joining Williams was not a good idea for Mercedes, and the Brackley based team tried to contest it but couldn’t veto the move above Williams’ autonomy.

However, Toto Wolff talked about the certain clauses on which Albon will have to act on to protect Mercedes interests, as Williams run on their power unit, and Albon, even though released by Red Bull, may in the future return to them.

“What was important for us is if a driver from another power unit manufacturer joins the team then there are very strict and clear IP confidentiality clauses,” said Wolff.

“That was always in great harmony with Williams, they know exactly where we are coming from and what is important to protect.”

I have no idea, to be honest

Even though Wolff has talked about a certain clause, Albon is still clueless about this addition in his agreement with Williams. However, he said that things are still developing, so maybe it might get clearer in the future.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” said Albon. “It hasn’t been talked about yet. Still things are ongoing. We’ll have to wait and see what they are,” he added.

While talking about his future after Williams, Albon claims that it isn’t silly to envision a future with Red Bull, but for the time being, he wants to focus on his present.

“I would say it would be silly not to think, you know, that Red Bull is a team that I’d possibly come back with,” he added. “At the moment, though, I’m not really thinking such a long term like that.

“It really feels like I’ve got to focus right now this year on my main priority, which is obviously getting us to win the championship, and then coming onto next year will be solely on Williams and developing the car and making sure we have a good year and I keep growing through that side.”

“It’s a lot of dreaming, let’s say, if you think about the future. I just feel like right now I have to do the best job I can, focus kind of short term, and see what lays ahead.”